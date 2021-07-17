Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 17 July 2021
De Allende impresses but South Africa A lose to Jake White's Bulls

The Bulls were 14-0 down at half-time but produced a huge second 40.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 1:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,431 Views 0 Comments
De Allende makes a big tackle on Cornal Hendricks.
Image: PA
DAMIAN DE ALLENDE delivered an impressive performance in midfield as he had his final hit-out before the Lions Test series, but South Africa A lost 17-14 to Jake White’s Bulls in Cape Town.

The Springboks had been hopeful of securing a second South Africa A game against the Lions today after beating the tourists on Wednesday, but the Bulls stepped in after Warren Gatland’s men opted against a rematch.

The United Rugby Championship-bound Bulls proved to be more than competitive against South Africa A as they produced a stirring comeback from 14-0 down at half-time.

Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus made 12 changes to the starting XV that beat the Lions on Wednesday, with de Allende, hooker Joseph Dweba, and back row Marco van Staden the only players retained.

De Allende was a fiery presence in midfield as he played 54 minutes in order to tune himself up for the Lions Tests series after a long stint without action before Wednesday’s game.

South Africa A worked their way into a 14-0 half-time lead after two sharp tries. The first came on the back of a clever break from scrum-half Cobus Reinach, who freed fullback Aphelele Fassi to score.

Centre Wandisile Simelane was then sin-binned as the Bulls applied pressure in the South African 22 in response but Nienaber’s charges held firm and it was Simelane who finished their second after combining twice with wing Rosko Specman.

south-africa-a-v-vodacom-bulls-castle-lager-lions-series-cape-town-stadium Rassie was on waterboy duty again. Source: PA

With Erasmus on waterboy duties again, South Africa A were unable to kick on in the second half as the Bulls reeled them in.

First, former Springbok Johan Goosen – making his debut for the Bulls after returning from Montpellier – created a try for Keagan Johannes before replacement hooker Johan Grobbelaar grabbed their brilliant second.

Goosen converted both tries before being replaced in the closing 10 minutes, meaning it was replacement Chris Smith who fired over what proved to be the winning penalty.

South Africa A finished the game pressurising the Bulls’ tryline but White’s men withstood the onslaught to secure victory.

