Leinster's rally falls short as they pick up bonus point in loss to Bulls

Bulls 39

Leinster 31

LEINSTER RALLIED IN Pretoria but ultimately fell to their second defeat of the season, taking a four-try bonus point from a 39-31 loss to the Bulls.

Most of the city’s Bulls-supporting community seemed to be away celebrating the Springboks’ clinching of the Rugby Championship a couple of hours earlier at Twickenham, but the home side just managed to sufficiently pitch up themselves in the last 10 minutes to snatch a thrilling win over their visitors.

Leinster had overcome a 22-10 first-half deficit with a superb second-half display that saw them lead 31-27 with just 13 minutes remaining. Having thoroughly dominated after the break, especially in terms of territory, it almost seemed a done deal as the relentless pressure from the defending champions brought errors and an uncharacteristic lack of intensity from the team that they beat in last season’s final.

But the Bulls do have one of the wisest heads in international rugby in Willie le Roux to call on off the bench, and he engineered a try for wing Stravino Jacobs with a beautifully-planned crosskick; and another experienced player in centre David Kriel then produced a perfectly-timed piece of opportunism to snatch an intercept try, after his big relieving kick had finally pushed Leinster back in their half.

It was unfortunate for out-half Sam Prendergast that he threw the crucial pass, because he had enjoyed a tremendous game. An 83% success rate at goal – he missed a long-range penalty at the death that would have earned a losing bonus point and a chance to win from a Bulls restart – was complemented by some booming kicks both tactical when on the front foot and relieving under some huge pressure. He was also strong defensively.

Leinster will obviously be hugely disappointed to suffer their second successive loss in South Africa, but they showed by dominating the Bulls at home in the second half that they are still a formidable outfit.

Defensively they tried manfully to stem the usual physicality of the home side, and on attack they were patient, skilful and clever.

They used many offloads and hands to stretch the Bulls defence and a four-try bonus point was apt reward.

In terms of the set-pieces, they struggled in the scrums in the first half before a remarkable turnaround after the break, where they earned a few penalties off the much-vaunted set-piece of the Bulls.

They also had the Bulls lineout under pressure throughout.

Ultimately, however, last season’s beaten finalists found a way to win, with the Bulls now top of the URC table on 10 points.

Scorers for the Bulls:

Tries: D Kriel (2), S de Klerk, M Gumede, W le Roux, S Jacobs.

Cons: K Johannes (2), Kriel.

Pen: Johannes.

Scorers for Leinster:

Tries: T Clarkson, H Cooney, T O’Brien, S Penny.

Cons: S Prendergast (4).

Pen: Prendergast.

BULLS: D Williams; S de Klerk, D Kriel, H Vorster (S Gans 77), S Jacobs; K Johannes (W le Roux 58), E Papier (Z Burger 32); G Steenekamp (A Tshakweni 58), J Grobbelaar (J Else 52-58), M Smith (F Kloipper 58); NJ van Rensburg, JF van Heerden (S Manjezi 63); M Coetzee (c), M Gumede, JJ Theron.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien (C Frawley 75); T O’Brien, H Cooney, R Henshaw, A Osborne; S Prendergast, L McGrath (c) (F Gunne 62); P McCarthy (J Boyle 47), G McCarthy (J McKee 59), T Clarkson (R Slimani 59); B Deeny (D Mangan 47), R Baird; A Soroka (J Culhane 10-12, 66), W Connors (S Penny 59), M Deegan.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU).