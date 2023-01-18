Friend backs Aki to shine in Six Nations despite limited game-time for Connacht

ANDY FRIEND HAS no doubt Bundee Aki will be a success for Ireland in the Six Nations and does not believe his limited game-time for Connacht this season will have any impact on his selection or his performances.

Indeed, Friend said that Aki, who has only played 306 minutes across five games for Connacht this season, could benefit from the reduced workload heading into the Six Nations and later this year in the World Cup.

Aki’s future is very much with Connacht with a yet-to-be-announced contract extension, which was penned some time ago, extending his IRFU deal from the end of the World Cup to the conclusion of next season in the summer of 2024.

Aki’s current campaign has been massively impacted by a red card just minutes after making his seasonal bow off the bench against the Stormers in September, with a seven-week ban being served following the third dismissal of his career.

It’s also understood that there was an internal disciplinary issue with Connacht prior to Christmas, but this did not linger and has had no impact on his non-selection in recent weeks.

Instead, Connacht have been adamant that they have rewarded form with David Hawkshaw and then Cathal Forde being given opportunities in the centre after impressing in training.

Friend said that Aki is now flying in training and while he’s unlikely to play for Connacht before the Six Nations, he fully expects him to make a big impact for Andy Farrell’s side.

Friend noted how Ali’s seven-week suspension did not rule him out of Irish camp for the autumn internationals, even though he could not play in the games.

“One of the reasons Bundee hasn’t had a lot of minutes is, as we know, he had that card at the front-end of the season but that card didn’t stop him going to the autumn internationals and doing very well there because he is a good footballer and a bloke who knows how to win on a football field. So I think there is a lot being made out of it,” said Friend.

“That’s the regard he is held in. He wasn’t going to play in those autumn internationals but they took him up into camp anyway because of the value he offers. I think that is a great sign of respect for him.

“You see it every time, like the roar he got when he ran out against the Wallabies. He’s held in really high regard there and I’ve no doubt he will be involved in that (Six Nations) and he will go very, very well.”

Friend said that Aki would acknowledge that his fitness could be improved and while he has worked hard on that and is now flying, Connacht will continue to limit his minutes.

“There was a definite plan after the Ulster game that he was to have a break and that was always in the plan.

“And you have to look at what Cathal Forde has been doing, a young local kid, just 21 years of age, gets an opportunity against the Sharks, gets a man-of-the-match performance and comes out and backs that up the other night.

“And one of the things we have been really strong on this year is backing form and Fordy is playing really good rugby.

I think the headline is going to be if Bundee is not involved there must be an issue. There is no doubt Bundee Aki, because of who he is and what he is, is going to head up to the Irish camp and probably be sensational in the Six Nations.

“And then when we get Bundee back, we have got a brilliant Bundee coming back in, full of energy and beans, because hopefully Ireland has gone and won a Six Nations and now we have got him for the remainder of the season heading into a World Cup.

“I reckon Bundee himself would understand his fitness needed to get better and that’s what we are focusing on. But he’s fine. If you watched him train there today he was brilliant,” added Friend.

