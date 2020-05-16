In pics: The Bundesliga looked very different behind closed doors

THE BUNDESLIGA RETURNED in Germany today but looked very different to what we’re used to in professional football.
Five games kicked off this afternoon, with Dortmund’s clash with Schalke of most interest, and all of them were played behind closed doors without supporters.
The lack of fan noise was jarring for those watching on TV, while photos from the games underline just how different things are due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
A football is disinfected at Hoffenheim’s clash with Hertha Berlin:
Journalists and photographers coming to the stadium to report on the match had their body temperature measured:
Hertha’s subs keep their distance from each other:
A camera operator wearing a face mask:
A hand-washing reminder ahead of Leipzig’s clash with Freiburg:
Players wore face masks as they arrived at the stadiums:
Leipzig’s Angelino takes a corner in front of the empty stands:
Freiburg’s Manuel Gulde and Christian Günter celebrate:
A football outside Düsseldorf’s Merkur Spielarena:
An empty WWK-Arena for Augsburg v Wolfsburg:
Wolfsburg subs wearing face masks:
Schalke arriving before their clash with Dortmund:
The refereeing team:
Dortmund’s Lucien Favre is interviewed with an extended microphone:
A steward behind locked gates at Signal Iduna Park:
The empty stands:
Dortmund keep their distance as they celebrate Erling Braut Haaland’s goal:
