In pics: The Bundesliga looked very different behind closed doors

THE BUNDESLIGA RETURNED in Germany today but looked very different to what we’re used to in professional football.

Five games kicked off this afternoon, with Dortmund’s clash with Schalke of most interest, and all of them were played behind closed doors without supporters.

The lack of fan noise was jarring for those watching on TV, while photos from the games underline just how different things are due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

A football is disinfected at Hoffenheim’s clash with Hertha Berlin:

Source: Imago/PA Images

Journalists and photographers coming to the stadium to report on the match had their body temperature measured:

Source: DPA/PA Images

Hertha’s subs keep their distance from each other:

Source: Imago/PA Images

A camera operator wearing a face mask:

Source: Imago/PA Images

A hand-washing reminder ahead of Leipzig’s clash with Freiburg:

Source: DPA/PA Images

Players wore face masks as they arrived at the stadiums:

Source: DPA/PA Images

Leipzig’s Angelino takes a corner in front of the empty stands:

Source: DPA/PA Images

Freiburg’s Manuel Gulde and Christian Günter celebrate:

Source: DPA/PA Images

A football outside Düsseldorf’s Merkur Spielarena:

Source: Imago/PA Images

An empty WWK-Arena for Augsburg v Wolfsburg:

Source: DPA/PA Images

Wolfsburg subs wearing face masks:

Source: R7043 Bernd Feil

Schalke arriving before their clash with Dortmund:

Source: Imago/PA Images

The refereeing team:

Source: DPA/PA Images

Dortmund’s Lucien Favre is interviewed with an extended microphone:

Source: DPA/PA Images

A steward behind locked gates at Signal Iduna Park:

Source: DPA/PA Images

The empty stands:

Source: DPA/PA Images

Dortmund keep their distance as they celebrate Erling Braut Haaland’s goal:

Source: DPA/PA Images

