In pics: The Bundesliga looked very different behind closed doors

The German league was back without any fans in the stadiums.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 May 2020, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 7,997 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5100814

THE BUNDESLIGA RETURNED in Germany today but looked very different to what we’re used to in professional football.

Five games kicked off this afternoon, with Dortmund’s clash with Schalke of most interest, and all of them were played behind closed doors without supporters. 

The lack of fan noise was jarring for those watching on TV, while photos from the games underline just how different things are due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

A football is disinfected at Hoffenheim’s clash with Hertha Berlin:

tsg-1899-hoffenheim-v-hertha-bsc-berlin Source: Imago/PA Images

Journalists and photographers coming to the stadium to report on the match had their body temperature measured:

tsg-1899-hoffenheim-v-hertha-bsc-berlin Source: DPA/PA Images

Hertha’s subs keep their distance from each other:

tsg-1899-hoffenheim-v-hertha-bsc-berlin Source: Imago/PA Images

A camera operator wearing a face mask:

tsg-1899-hoffenheim-v-hertha-bsc-berlin Source: Imago/PA Images

A hand-washing reminder ahead of Leipzig’s clash with Freiburg:

rb-leipzig-sc-freiburg Source: DPA/PA Images

Players wore face masks as they arrived at the stadiums:

rb-leipzig-sc-freiburg Source: DPA/PA Images

Leipzig’s Angelino takes a corner in front of the empty stands:

rb-leipzig-sc-freiburg Source: DPA/PA Images

Freiburg’s Manuel Gulde and Christian Günter celebrate:

rb-leipzig-sc-freiburg Source: DPA/PA Images

A football outside Düsseldorf’s Merkur Spielarena:

fortuna-dusseldorf-sc-paderborn-07 Source: Imago/PA Images

An empty WWK-Arena for Augsburg v Wolfsburg:

fc-augsburg-vfl-wolfsburg Source: DPA/PA Images

Wolfsburg subs wearing face masks:

fc-augsburg-vfl-wolfsburg Source: R7043 Bernd Feil

Schalke arriving before their clash with Dortmund:

borussia-dortmund-v-schalke-04 Source: Imago/PA Images

The refereeing team:

borussia-dortmund-v-schalke-04 Source: DPA/PA Images

Dortmund’s Lucien Favre is interviewed with an extended microphone:

borussia-dortmund-v-schalke-04 Source: DPA/PA Images

A steward behind locked gates at Signal Iduna Park:

borussia-dortmund-v-schalke-04 Source: DPA/PA Images

The empty stands:

borussia-dortmund-v-schalke-04 Source: DPA/PA Images

Dortmund keep their distance as they celebrate Erling Braut Haaland’s goal:

borussia-dortmund-v-schalke-04 Source: DPA/PA Images

borussia-dortmund-v-schalke-04 Source: DPA/PA Images

