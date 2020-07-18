This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 18 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Burnley defeat dismal Norwich City to keep European hopes alive

The already-relegated Canaries had two players red-carded in their 10th consecutive loss.

By AFP Saturday 18 Jul 2020, 8:07 PM
24 minutes ago 455 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5153879
Burnley's Republic of Ireland international Kevin Long tangling with Onel Hernandez of Norwich City.
Image: Molly Darlington/NMC Pool/PA Wir
Burnley's Republic of Ireland international Kevin Long tangling with Onel Hernandez of Norwich City.
Burnley's Republic of Ireland international Kevin Long tangling with Onel Hernandez of Norwich City.
Image: Molly Darlington/NMC Pool/PA Wir

BURNLEY KEPT THEIR bid for Europa League qualification alive as New Zealand striker Chris Wood inspired a 2-0 win over nine-man Norwich today.

Wood struck in first-half stoppage-time at Carrow Road after already-relegated Norwich had Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic sent off. Ben Godfrey’s late own goal extended Burnley’s unbeaten Premier League run to seven games as they climbed to ninth place.

They are one point behind seventh-placed Tottenham in the race to book a spot in next season’s Europa League. The odds are still against Sean Dyche’s side reaching Europe as they have just one game left, while Tottenham, Sheffield United and Wolves all have two games to ensure they finish above the Clarets.

Emphasising their supreme organisation under Dyche, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is in contention to win the Premier League’s golden glove award for the most clean-sheets. He now leads the way with 15, while Manchester City’s Ederson has 14.

In their last home game before they return to the Championship next season following a record fifth relegation from the Premier League, Norwich hardly covered themselves in glory.

Daniel Farke’s bottom-of-the-table team have lost their last 10 games in all competitions and this was a total embarrassment. The Canaries have failed to score in a league-high 19 games this season, including 11 of the past 13. They are the first English top-flight side to lose five consecutive home matches without scoring since Birmingham in 1922.

The turning point came when Norwich were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute as Argentine midfielder Buendia needlessly clashed with Ashley Westwood. Buendia elbowed the Burnley midfielder in the back of the head as he tried to get up after a collision between the pair. VAR checked the incident and referee Kevin Friend watched a replay on the pitchside monitor before showing the red card.

In first-half stoppage-time, Norwich’s season-long habit of shooting themselves in the foot resurfaced. Drmic was sent off after lunging into a reckless studs-up foul on Erik Pieters, with VAR consulted to approve Friend’s decision. Norwich were the first team to have multiple players sent off in the first half of a Premier League game since Stoke in 2015.

A difficult day for Norwich got even worse moments later when Johann Gudmundsson’s cross picked out Wood six yards from goal. Wood launched himself into an overhead kick that crept past Tim Krul’s despairing dive.

Krul was all that stood between Norwich and a thrashing as he denied Burnley several times in the second half. But, summing up a season to forget for Norwich, Godfrey made a complete hash of clearing Pieters’ cross and turned the ball into his own net in the 80th minute.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie