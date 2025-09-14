The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Last-gasp Salah goal sees Liverpool maintain 100% record
Burnley 0
Liverpool 1
LIVERPOOL EARNED a 1-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League today.
A dogged performance from the Clarets saw them hold the reigning champions until the 95th minute, when Mo Salah converted a penalty.
More to follow
