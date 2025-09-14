Advertisement
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah catches the ball during the Premier League match. Alamy Stock Photo
Last-gasp Salah goal sees Liverpool maintain 100% record

Burnley were left to rue the concession of a late penalty.
3.58pm, 14 Sep 2025
Burnley 0

Liverpool 1

LIVERPOOL EARNED a 1-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League today.

A dogged performance from the Clarets saw them hold the reigning champions until the 95th minute, when Mo Salah converted a penalty.

