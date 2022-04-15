Burnley sack Sean Dyche ahead of Premier League relegation run-in

Dyche: Burnley look for new manager ahead of final eight games of the season.

Dyche: Burnley look for new manager ahead of final eight games of the season.

BURNLEY SACKED MANAGER Sean Dyche on Friday morning with the club mired in a Premier League relegation battle and four points adrift of safety.

The Clarets’ survival hopes were boosted last week with a 3-2 victory over relegation rivals Everton, but unravelled just as quickly when they lost 2-0 at bottom-placed Norwich on Sunday.

Club chairman Alan Pace said that the process to replace Dyche — who was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League — has already begun.

Advertisement

“Burnley Football Club can confirm the club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer,” a club statement on Friday morning read.

“Dyche was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, having been in charge of the Clarets for nine-and-a-half years, overseeing a period which will go down as one of the most successful in the club’s history.

“During this time, the team was promoted twice from the Championship, achieved two top-half Premier League finishes and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years.”

Pace said: “Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade.

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course.”

Get set for the summer by listening to The42 GAA Weekly’s Football Championship preview pod here, and get 50% off an annual membership when you sign up this week using the code CHAMPIONSHIP2022 at members.the42.ie

Source: Highlights from The42 Membership/SoundCloud