Monday 16 December, 2019
Katie Taylor named American Boxing Writers' Female Fighter of the Year

The Bray woman follows in the footsteps of Cecilia Braekhus and Claressa Shields in pocketing the BWAA’s Christy Martin Award.

By Gavan Casey Monday 16 Dec 2019, 4:22 PM
1 hour ago
Taylor celebrates her victory over Christina Linardatou.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Taylor celebrates her victory over Christina Linardatou.
Taylor celebrates her victory over Christina Linardatou.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

KATIE TAYLOR HAS been named Female Fighter of the Year by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

The prestigious Christy Martin Award has been bestowed upon Taylor following a 2019 in which she won separate world titles in three consecutive bouts: the WBO World lightweight belt versus Rose Volante in March, the WBC and Ring Magazine World lightweight belts (and undisputed lightweight championship) versus Delfine Persoon in June, and the WBO World light-welterweight belt versus Christina Linardatou in November.

Taylor follows in the footsteps of fellow female boxing greats Cecilia Braekhus and Claressa Shields, who won the American boxing writers’ top gong for women in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The 33-year-old Bray woman could yet clash with Matchroom stablemate Braekhus over the next 12 months.

The Christy Martin Award, named after the recent International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, is chosen by a select group of women’s boxing experts in America.

Taylor will be honoured at the BWAA’s annual award dinner, which will take place in 2020 at a site and date to be determined.

“I’m honoured and delighted to be receiving this,” Taylor said. “This is one of the more prestigious awards in boxing. To receive it at the end of an amazing year is an even bigger honour.

“I think the biggest accomplishment this year was becoming the undisputed champion. Winning it at Madison Square Garden in one of the best fights of the year was huge for me, and huge for my country. It’s something I always dreamed of since I turned pro.”

Taylor will also hope to scoop the Ring Magazine Female Fighter of the Year award which will be announced later in the month.

The last Irish fighter to win the male equivalent of both awards was Carl Frampton at the end of a 2017 in which he both became a unified super-bantamweight world champion and a two-weight world champion, registering impressive victories over Scott Quigg at super-bantam and Leo Santa Cruz at featherweight respectively.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

