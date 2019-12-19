Byrne ends long League of Ireland career with move to Glenavon

GLENAVON HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Conan Byrne on an 18-month deal.

Byrne, 34, joins the Northern Ireland club having spent last season with Shelbourne.

He previously spent six seasons with St Patrick’s Athletic, where he netted 61 goals in 193 games. He also lined out for Sporting Fingal and UCD during a 15-year career in the League of Ireland.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton said he hopes Byrne can bring his fine goalscoring record to the Irish Premiership.

“With Conan, it’s goals,” Hamilton said.

“If you look at his career in the League of Ireland, his stats at St. Pat’s, he’s scored near enough one in four from right wing and that’s big going for any winger in any league. He brings goals and experience to the team; he’s played for a big club and, if you look at our squad, we maybe lack enough players who have been in pressure situations, where they’re playing for fans that demand results and success.

“Sometimes, when you go through sticky patches, players like that can help you, help the squad and help the team. He’s looked after himself all his career and hopefully that will stand us in good stead like Winkie Murphy, Ciaran Martyn, Eddie McCallion, Davy Rainey and Kyle Neill that we brought in later in their careers.

“We got a lot of good turns out of these players and they played for a lot of years for us and they brought that experience of playing at the top teams, challenging for trophies, and the winning mentality that they have keeps them going longer and hopefully that drive will spread through the changing room and help the other players.”

Glenavon currently sit eighth in the Irish Premiership table.

