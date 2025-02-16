Doris and Kelleher injury doubts as Ireland bring in six new faces for Wales camp

IRELAND CAPTAIN CAELAN Doris and hooker Ronan Kelleher are both facing races to be fit for next Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations meeting with Wales.

Doris (knee) and Kelleher (neck) will both have their training workloads managed this week as Simon Easterby’s side prepare for their trip to Cardiff.

Iain Henderson (hamstring) and Cormac Izuchukwu (ankle) are both ruled out of the Round 3 clash with injury.

But there is better news concerning both Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy, who have returned to training, while Tadhg Furlong is “continuing to make progress” according to the latest official update.

Easterby has called six new players into camp this week, with Ulster trio Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney joined by Munster’s Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett and Leinster’s Diarmuid Mangan.

Craig Casey, who is continuing his recovery from a long-term knee injury, will also link up with the camp this week.