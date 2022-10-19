Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Advertisement

Fryers takes Ireland's guaranteed European Championships medal tally to five

Ireland’s previous record medal tally at the Women’s Europeans was three, but this team could leave Montenegro with as many as eight.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 19 Oct 2022, 2:04 PM
1 hour ago 789 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5897176
Caitlin Fryers celebrates her progression from the quarter-finals.
Caitlin Fryers celebrates her progression from the quarter-finals.
Caitlin Fryers celebrates her progression from the quarter-finals.

CAITLIN FRYERS PICKED up on Wednesday where Ireland’s boxers left off on a record-breaking Tuesday at the Women’s European Championships, guaranteeing a fifth medal in Budva, Montenegro.

The all-action Belfast woman took a thoroughly deserved 3-2 split-decision victory over Bulgarian champ Zlatislava Chukanova in their 50kg (flyweight) quarter-final to secure a spot on the podium and her own first medal at a major international championship, the colour of which remains to be determined.

Immaculata BC’s Fryers, a decorated underage star, dominated the bout before coasting through the third round with the deal all but already sealed on the five judges’ scorecards.

Fryers joins fellow Belfast woman Michaela Walsh as well as Mayo’s Shannon Sweeney, Dundalk’s Amy Broadhurst and Cork’s Christina Desmond in having guaranteed a medal at these Europeans. Ireland’s previous record tally was three at the 2019 European Games, which were ostensibly European Championships in their own right.

Remarkably, Ireland have three more boxers in quarter-final action later today, meaning their 10-woman squad could leave Montenegro with as many as eight medals.

Olympic lightweight champion Kellie Harrington, whose attempts to win a first European gold were thwarted by injury in 2019, boxes England’s Shona Whitwell later on Wednesday afternoon for a spot in the 60kg semis.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

At welterweight (66kg), Kaci Rock, daughter of former four-weight Irish champion (professional) Jim Rock, will face Germany’s Stefanie von Berge this evening before 2019 European Games gold medallist Aoife O’Rourke bids for a middleweight (75kg) semi-final spot versus Turkey’s Busra Isildar.

Ireland squad

  • 48kg: Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s, Mayo
  • 50kg: Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast
  • 52kg: Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast
  • 54kg: Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
  • 57kg: Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC, Belfast
  • 60kg: Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Dublin
  • 63kg: Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s ABC, Newry
  • 66kg: Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow
  • 70kg: Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda BC
  • 75kg: Aoife O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie