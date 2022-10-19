Fryers takes Ireland's guaranteed European Championships medal tally to five

CAITLIN FRYERS PICKED up on Wednesday where Ireland’s boxers left off on a record-breaking Tuesday at the Women’s European Championships, guaranteeing a fifth medal in Budva, Montenegro.

The all-action Belfast woman took a thoroughly deserved 3-2 split-decision victory over Bulgarian champ Zlatislava Chukanova in their 50kg (flyweight) quarter-final to secure a spot on the podium and her own first medal at a major international championship, the colour of which remains to be determined.

Immaculata BC’s Fryers, a decorated underage star, dominated the bout before coasting through the third round with the deal all but already sealed on the five judges’ scorecards.

Fryers joins fellow Belfast woman Michaela Walsh as well as Mayo’s Shannon Sweeney, Dundalk’s Amy Broadhurst and Cork’s Christina Desmond in having guaranteed a medal at these Europeans. Ireland’s previous record tally was three at the 2019 European Games, which were ostensibly European Championships in their own right.

Remarkably, Ireland have three more boxers in quarter-final action later today, meaning their 10-woman squad could leave Montenegro with as many as eight medals.

Olympic lightweight champion Kellie Harrington, whose attempts to win a first European gold were thwarted by injury in 2019, boxes England’s Shona Whitwell later on Wednesday afternoon for a spot in the 60kg semis.

At welterweight (66kg), Kaci Rock, daughter of former four-weight Irish champion (professional) Jim Rock, will face Germany’s Stefanie von Berge this evening before 2019 European Games gold medallist Aoife O’Rourke bids for a middleweight (75kg) semi-final spot versus Turkey’s Busra Isildar.

