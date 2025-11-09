More Stories
Caitriona Jennings running at the 2012 Olympics.
Ireland's Caitriona Jennings smashes women's 100-mile world record

The Donegal woman beat the previous record by over five minutes.
9.17pm, 9 Nov 2025
IRELAND’S CAITRIONA JENNINGS has set a new women’s 100-mile world record in Illinois.

The Donegal woman clocked a superb 12:37:04 at the 2025 Tunnel Hill 100 Mile in what was her first attempt over the distance.

Jennings, who competed in the marathon at the 2012 Olympics, beat the previous record of 12:42:40 which was set by USA’s Camille Herron at the same event in 2017. Jennings also averaged 7:34 per mile across the 160.9km of this race and finished fourth overall.

Already an established athlete in ultra running, Jennings holds the Irish record for 50km and 100km and has now distinguished herself at world level. 

