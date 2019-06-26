This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 26 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wallaby back row joins Connacht's Champions Cup pool opponents

Caleb Timu has signed for Top 14 outfit Montpellier on a long-term deal.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 10:23 AM
37 minutes ago 1,280 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4697852
Timu in action against Ireland last summer.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Timu in action against Ireland last summer.
Timu in action against Ireland last summer.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ONE OF CONNACHT’S Champions Cup pool opponents, Montpellier, have strengthened their back row resources for next season with the addition of Wallabies back row Caleb Timu.

The 25-year-old, who made his international debut against Ireland last summer, joins the Top 14 outfit from the Reds, signing a contract that will see him play in France until 2021.

Timu was with the Super Rugby side for two seasons having switched codes from rugby league to union, and then made his Wallabies bow during last year’s summer series against Ireland.

The number eight adds to Montpellier’s formidable back row resources ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, during which they will face Toulouse, Gloucester and Connacht in the Champions Cup. 

“I am very proud to have the opportunity to join Montpellier,” Timu said. “It’s a challenge for me and I cannot wait to wear the colours of the club.

“Montpellier is a young club, which has had good results in recent years and aims to win titles in the future. I cannot wait to meet the fans and show what I can do.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie