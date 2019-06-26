Wallaby back row joins Connacht's Champions Cup pool opponents

ONE OF CONNACHT’S Champions Cup pool opponents, Montpellier, have strengthened their back row resources for next season with the addition of Wallabies back row Caleb Timu.

The 25-year-old, who made his international debut against Ireland last summer, joins the Top 14 outfit from the Reds, signing a contract that will see him play in France until 2021.

Timu was with the Super Rugby side for two seasons having switched codes from rugby league to union, and then made his Wallabies bow during last year’s summer series against Ireland.

The number eight adds to Montpellier’s formidable back row resources ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, during which they will face Toulouse, Gloucester and Connacht in the Champions Cup.

“I am very proud to have the opportunity to join Montpellier,” Timu said. “It’s a challenge for me and I cannot wait to wear the colours of the club.

“Montpellier is a young club, which has had good results in recent years and aims to win titles in the future. I cannot wait to meet the fans and show what I can do.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!