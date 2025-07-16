Cork City's Callum Honohan to join brother at Shamrock Rovers

CORK CITY’S CALLUM Honohan has completed a switch to Shamrock Rovers, where he will link up with his brother Josh.

A statement on the Cork City website reads that Honohan turned down the offer of a professional contract to join Stephen Bradley’s side.

The 19-year-old defender made his debut for the Leesiders in the Munster Senior Cup earlier this year and has yet to appear in the Premier Division.

Josh Honohan also joined Shamrock Rovers from Cork City in November 2023, and his younger brother has been a player of interest for the Hoops.

“Since we signed his older brother Josh, Callum is one we’ve watched quite closely,” Bradley told the Rovers website after the new signing.

“Being Josh’s younger brother, he’s one we came across, and Callum has really good attributes. So we’re looking forward to getting Callum in, working with him and seeing him in that environment. Hopefully, we can develop that potential.

“Callum will be his own man, and he’ll write his own story. But you’d hope he’d look at Josh and the strides he has taken since he came here, and want to do similar. That’s the aim, and I know Callum has the hunger to do that, and now it’s our job to try and give him the tools to make that happen.”