Hudson-Odoi to potentially miss start of next season after surgery on ruptured Achilles

CHELSEA HAVE CONFIRMED Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley and he will have surgery on Tuesday.

Hudson-Odoi was forced off just before half-time at Stamford Bridge having gone down after a heavy touch of the ball.

The 18-year-old winger instantly looked in agony and was later seen leaving the stadium on crutches and with his right foot in a protective boot.

Hudson-Odoi wrote on social media after the game that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon, and although assistant coach Gianfranco Zola said at the time the severity of the injury was unconfirmed, that initial diagnosis ultimately proved accurate.

A brief statement on Chelsea’s website confirmed Hudson-Odoi is due to have surgery on Tuesday.

He will miss the rest of the season and England’s Nations League Finals campaign, while he could potentially be absent at the start of the 2019-20 Premier League calendar as well.

- Omni

