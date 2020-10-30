BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 30 October 2020
Munster sign Ulster prop Callum Reid on emergency loan

Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Liam O’Connor and James French have all been ruled out with injury prompting the call to Reid.

By Garry Doyle Friday 30 Oct 2020, 12:15 PM
Reid has signed a six-week deal with Munster.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Ulster Academy prop Callum Reid on a six-week loan deal.

Reid has been training with Ulster’s senior squad since the start of the season but is relocating temporarily to Limerick on the back of the province’s injury crisis at loosehead. Right now James Cronin and Josh Wycherley, who made his senior Munster debut on Monday night, are the only two loosehead props currently available for selection.

Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Liam O’Connor and James French are all unavailable due to injury.

Hence why the call has gone to 21-year-old Reid – a Grand Slam winner with the Ireland U20s in 2019 alongside Craig Casey, Jake Flannery, Seán French, John Hodnett, Jonathan Wren and Wycherley.

