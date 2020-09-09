This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
Ireland forward Robinson joins West Brom as Burke moves to Blades in exchange deal

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at The Hawthorns, helping the Baggies clinch Premier League promotion.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 1:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,583 Views 4 Comments
Robinson holding up the Baggies shirt.
Image: Twitter/WBA
Image: Twitter/WBA

CALLUM ROBINSON HAS agreed to join West Brom on a five-year deal. 

The Ireland international spent the second half of last season on loan at the Baggies from Sheffield United, and played his part as they earned automatic promotion to the Premier League. 

25-year-old Robinson did enough during that spell to impress manager Slaven Bilic and today it was announced that he has completed a permanent transfer back to The Hawthorns. 

West Brom will pay an undisclosed fee for his services, while Scottish international  Oliver Burke is heading in the other direction to sign for Sheffield United.

As part of the exchange deal, the Blades have also agreed to purchase the 23-year-old winger for an undisclosed amount.  

“I can’t wait to get going,” said Robinson, who is capped 14 times for Ireland and featured in both of Stephen Kenny’s first two games in charge as a second-half substitute. 

“Discussions were taking place over the summer but these things take time. I’m thankful it has all been completed and I’m really happy to be back here.

I really enjoyed my loan spell last season. The club is a fantastic place to be. It has a real family feel to it. The players, the staff, the fans. Everybody.

“I was fortunate enough to help Albion win promotion to the Premier League and I’m so excited to have the chance to play for this club in the Premier League.”

