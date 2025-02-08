Nash starts for Ireland after Hansen ruled out with injury

MACK HANSEN HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s Six Nations clash against Scotland tomorrow in Edinburgh [KO 3pm, RTÉ/BBC], with Calvin Nash coming into the team on the right wing.

Connacht wing Hansen was named in Ireland’s starting XV yesterday but he took no part in their captain’s run at Murrayfield this afternoon and has now been officially ruled out.

Hansen suffered a deep cut to his leg in the win over England last weekend and though he recovered from that injury, he picked up a new hamstring injury during training this week.

With Ireland describing Hansen’s withdrawal from the Scotland game as “a precaution,” it is hoped he will be back in action soon.

Munster man Nash comes straight in on the right wing to face the Scots.

Nash wasn’t named in the matchday 23 yesterday but will now slot into the number 14 shirt.

Nash hasn’t played for Ireland since their tour of South Africa last July but will win his ninth cap against the Scots.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris said the late change won’t disrupt their plans.

“Disappointing for Mack, obviously, he’s been an integral part of what we’ve been about over the last number of years, but I think he’s made the right call,” said Doris.

Hansen has been ruled out. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“There’s a lot of trust in Calvin in how he’s been with us over the last number of years but also how he’s played for much of this year. It should be quite a seamless transition.

“Lads are disappointed for Mack, but what an opportunity for Calvin at the same time and Mack is happy for him.”

Nash has plenty of credit in the bank for Ireland having impressed during last year’s Six Nations when Hansen was out injured.

“He’s class,” said Doris of Nash. “I’ve known him for quite a while, we played together at 18s and 20s as well, so I have seen his quality the whole way, but probably over the last two years in particular he has kicked on with Munster and took his opportunity incredibly well this time last year over in France.

“There is a lot of confidence, he has trained really well as well over the last number of weeks, so I am looking forward to seeing him tomorrow.”

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Finlay Bealham

4. James Ryan

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (capt)

Replacements: