Munster boss McMillan eases concerns over Nash injury

MUNSTER BOSS CLAYTON McMillan has eased any concerns that wing Calvin Nash could be set for an extended period on the sidelines.

28-year-old Nash was absent from the Ireland squad that was named yesterday ahead of the November Tests, with the IRFU confirming that he was unavailable due to injury.

Nash made his first appearance of the season for Munster last Friday night against Edinburgh and completed the full 80 minutes, but picked up a shoulder issue in the process.

While Nash will miss Saturday’s big URC clash with Leinster at Croke Park, Munster head coach McMillan said he shouldn’t be sidelined for too long.

“I don’t think it’s anything serious, but he took a decent whack to it last week and hasn’t taken part in much training this week, obviously enough to keep him out for selection,” said McMillan this afternoon.

“It was his first game back, so he probably hasn’t had the overall runs on the board, training-wise or playing-wise, to push his way into that [Ireland] squad. He’ll be back.”

Craig Casey’s hamstring injury has kept him out of the Leinster game, but he will be fit for the start of Ireland’s autumn campaign against New Zealand in Chicago on 2 November.

McMillan confirmed that Casey will travel with Ireland to Chicago early next week, rather than remaining with Munster to play against Connacht in the URC next weekend.

Tom Ahern, who is sidelined again this weekend due to a head injury, will also link up with Ireland on Monday and travel to Chicago with Andy Farrell’s group, as will Edwin Edogbo and Brian Gleeson, who were named as cover for the main Ireland squad.

“He’s back at training. We’ve had to keep him on a tight leash, actually,” said McMillan of scrum-half Casey.

“He’s dead keen to go but he’s got the international stuff coming up and that’s the priority for him now, but it’s tracking along nicely.

“All of those guys that were named in the squad yesterday, including the two travelling reserves, will depart with the Ireland team on Monday and we’ll soldier on without them.”

Edogbo and Gleeson have been handed big starting chances in the Munster XV against Leinster on Saturday, with McMillan making 10 changes to his team.

Dan Kelly and Tom Farrell have been picked in midfield, with Alex Nankivell having to settle for a place on the bench, while Shane Daly starts at fullback as Mike Haley misses out due to a head injury. Gavin Coombes and Jean Kleyn are part of the Munster bench.

In a major boost, Tadhg Beirne returns to captain the team at blindside flanker.

“We’re fully aware of the challenge that is ahead of us and we’ve plumped for a bit of experience, ” said McMillan. “It’s great to have Tadhg back in leading the team.

“We’ve rewarded people that we think have earned the opportunity to go out and play against Leinster at Croke Park, and that’s what we want when we play these types of games.”