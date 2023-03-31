CALVIN NASH IS still getting used to Champions Cup rugby. Before this season, the Munster winger had featured just once in the competition – a January 2020 win against Ospreys when qualification for the knockout rounds was already out of the province’s reach.

Now, he’s getting a proper taste of the big days in Europe. Tomorrow Nash is set to win cap number 50 for the province as Munster take on the Sharks in a Champions Cup round of 16 clash in Durban, having started all four pool games against Northampton and Toulouse.

“URC is a great competition but obviously when there’s that European buzz around, teams go to another level,” Nash says.

So especially the games that we’ve had, the Toulouse games and Northampton games, they were some of the hardest games I’ve played physically, and you’re out of breath a good bit more than some of the URC games that you might play.”

Munster make the trip to South Africa on the back of a concerning URC defeat to Glasgow – trailing 28-0 at half-time in Thomond Park last Saturday, in a game they went on to lose 38-26 .

At the very least, that should trigger a response and result in a much-improved performance this weekend. At best, it could even lead to another famous Munster away day.

The squad and coaches shared some harsh words on Monday morning before departing for South Africa on Tuesday night. They hope to prove the Glasgow game was nothing more than a blip.

“It’s a very positive environment as well which is obviously quite good,” Nash continues.

“We did need a bit of a kick from last week but at the same time it’s all about development and as long as you’re giving it your all, all of the coaches can see that and they’re quite happy to help you and keep driving you on.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air, really, with Prendy (Mike Prendergast, attack coach) and Leams (Denis Leamy, defence coach) coming in and just the way that they coach, just their constant growth mindset.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Nash during a Munster training session this week. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s a massive challenge and it will be our first time as well playing a South African side in a knockout game down in Durban, so a massive challenge for everyone.

“There’s a good bit of travel, the sun and all that as well is another factor but look, training has been going very well this week so we’ll take it as it comes.”

Nash has started 12 games for Munster this season – a career best – and his performances have also helped push him into the mix with Ireland. The 25-year-old – who made his Munster debut in 2017 – toured with the Emerging Ireland squad earlier this season and was part of Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the November internationals, playing for Ireland A against the All Blacks XV.

The winger believes he’s kicked on this season in terms of his development, adding that the similarities between the Munster and Ireland setups helped him settle into international camp.

“The attacking rugby (at Munster), I’ve enjoyed it and it’s not as much fun chasing box kicks.

“As wingers with Prendy, we’re allowed to float around a lot more and get more involved and Prendy has kind of helped me with my involvements in the game as well, that would have been a work on of mine since I was younger, just trying to get involved in the game in attack more so, just offer up.

“It is similar (with Ireland). It’s not the old fashioned way where you just get on the end of the pass and score, it’s showing up off of 9 and 10 and there’s a lot of different places where a winger can actually fit in, in both the Irish way they play in attack and the way Prendy wants to attack as well.

“So it’s nice having that freedom and just trying to impact the game that way.

“Obviously the Emerging Ireland tour helped me as well with learning the calls, so that when I did get the call up it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I have to learn every single call’.

“Both the Munster training this year and the Emerging Ireland tour helped a lot, the last time I was in camp.”

Nash didn’t make the Six Nations squad but knows a strong end to the season can help push him back into the conversation. A big performance in Durban tomorrow would be a solid start.

“It’s a massive challenge and it’s going to be a great atmosphere as well, I’d imagine.

“It’s a massive privilege to go down to South Africa to play for Munster and hopefully get a first win there as well.”