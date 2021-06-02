New Cambridge United contract to take 'exceptional' Hoolahan into his 40s

WES HOOLAHAN HAS deferred any plans to retire by signing up for another season with Cambridge United.

The club, who were recently promoted to League One, announced this afternoon that the veteran Irish playmaker has signed a new one-year contract.

The deal will run until June 2022, by which time Hoolahan will have celebrated his 40th birthday.

“I am really excited. I am buzzing to sign for another year here,” the Dubliner said of the prospect of his 21st season as a professional footballer.

“I really enjoyed it last year to win promotion and I am looking forward to playing in League One again now with the club. We have got a good squad and hopefully we can build on this winning mentality we have and go into next season on a high.”

After a spell in Australia with Newcastle Jets, Hoolahan joined Cambridge last summer and played a key role in the club’s return to the third tier of English football for the first time in 19 years.

The former Republic of Ireland made a personal contribution of seven goals and eight assists, which earned him a place in the League Two Team of the Season.

“Wes extending his contract with us is superb news for the team and the supporters who were unable to see him live last season. His contribution last season was exceptional,” said Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner.

“Firstly as a player, his goal involvements, chances created and creativity contributed greatly to our attacking prowess. Secondly, his mindset and winning mentality was something that helped drive the standards and expectations of the team. Thirdly, his humility and character made him an outstanding role model to all of us.

“His experience and temperament will rub off on everyone again as we approach tougher games and bigger atmospheres, as his presence continues to improve the players around him.”