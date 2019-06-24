This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cameroon boss anger over 'miscarriage of justice' against England

Three Lions coach Phil Neville branded their opponents’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Jun 2019, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,999 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4694959
Alain Djeumfa (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Alain Djeumfa (file pic).
Alain Djeumfa (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

CAMEROON HEAD COACH Alain Djeumfa defended his players after their enraged reaction to VAR decisions in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to England at the Women’s World Cup, claiming they suffered a “miscarriage of justice”.

The Indomitable Lionesses made emotional pleas to the referee after England’s second goal was allowed to stand and a number of players were in tears after Cameroon had a goal ruled out for offside shortly before half-time in the last-16 clash.

Djeumfa was involved in pitch-side protests as he and his staff reacted to a game in which everything seemed to go wrong for Cameroon, but he did not agree with England coach Phil Neville’s assessment that his players’ behaviour was “unacceptable”.

The Cameroon boss was asked to respond to suggestions that a racist incident had sparked the protests, but he told reporters: “No, I just said it was a miscarriage of justice.

“I won’t go any further than that. This is football, it’s a sport and occasionally a referee makes mistakes but ultimately the referee made a lot of mistakes tonight.

“The players never stopped and refused to play.

“Ultimately, I think my players were examples, and occasionally, when you are in a state of shock, you can lose your cool.

“I don’t think the players refused and I think they showed professionalism.”

