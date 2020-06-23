Leagues scrapped as camogie calendar takes shape with round-robin Championship

THE FORMAT AND fixtures are still to be finalised, but the 2020 All-Ireland Camogie Championship is set to run from October to December this year.

The sport’s league competitions and the All-Ireland Minor Championship, both brought to a halt by the pandemic in February, have been cancelled. However, Minor Championships will be played out within provinces.

A statement from the Camogie Association this evening said that the precise format of the All-Ireland Championship ‘will be finalised in the coming weeks’, though they have stated that there will be no promotion/relegation element and the initial round-robin format will be followed by knockout rounds.

The U16 championship will also be played out between October and December, but the All-Ireland Club Championships will run into 2021 with, again, an exact format yet to be settled on.