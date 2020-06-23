This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 23 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leagues scrapped as camogie calendar takes shape with round-robin Championship

Camogie’s showpiece competition is set to be played between October and December.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 23 Jun 2020, 9:10 PM
34 minutes ago 459 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5130975
Galway celebrate winning the 2019 All-Ireland.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Galway celebrate winning the 2019 All-Ireland.
Galway celebrate winning the 2019 All-Ireland.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE FORMAT AND fixtures are still to be finalised, but the 2020 All-Ireland Camogie Championship is set to run from October to December this year.

The sport’s league competitions and the All-Ireland Minor Championship, both brought to a halt by the pandemic in February, have been cancelled. However, Minor Championships will be played out within provinces.

A statement from the Camogie Association this evening said that the precise format of the All-Ireland Championship ‘will be finalised in the coming weeks’, though they have stated that there will be no promotion/relegation element and the initial round-robin format will be followed by knockout rounds.

The U16 championship will also be played out between October and December, but the All-Ireland Club Championships will run into 2021 with, again, an exact format yet to be settled on.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie