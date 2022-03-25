Eight All-Stars for champions Galway as Donohue named Player of the Year

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR CHAMPIONS Galway dominate the 2021 Camogie All-Stars team, with eight players taking home All-Stars, and Aoife Donohue winning the Camogie Association/GPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year gong.

It concludes a wonderful 2021 campaign from the Connacht county who also had manager Cathal Murray win the Manager of the Year award during the re-fixed All-Stars Awards banquet in the Osprey Hotel, Naas on Friday, March 25th, presented by Killian Whelan.

The remaining All-Stars Awards went to Cork and Kilkenny respectively, with the Rebels earning three All-Stars Awards, and Kilkenny taking home four awards.

The champions are represented through goalkeeper Sarah Healy, defenders Shauna Healy and Sarah Dervan, midfielder Niamh Kilkenny and forwards Aoife Donohue, Siobhan McGrath, Orlaith McGrath and Ailish O’Reilly.

Championship semi-finalists and National League winners Kilkenny are represented in defence through Davina Tobin and Meghan Farrell while Denise Gaule and Katie Nolan feature in the forwards.

Championship runners-up Cork are represented through Laura Hayes and Laura Treacy in defence and Hannah Looney claiming a midfield accolade. It was a delightful double for dual star Looney, who also collected a ladies football All-Star for her 2021 exploits.

There was a 2021 All-Star double for Hannah Looney. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Antrim’s Maeve Kelly claimed the /Camogie Association/GPA Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Award after a stunning run of performances throughout her side’s championship winning campaign.

Wexford midfielder Chloe Cashe is the winner of the 2021 Camogie Association/GPA Junior Players’ Player of the Year after dominating the Junior Championship, finishing with 0-07 in the final for the All-Ireland winners.

Intermediate champions Antrim feature six players on the 2021 Soaring Stars team, with runners-up Kilkenny earning four Soaring Stars awards.

All-Ireland Junior champions Wexford have claimed three Soaring Stars Awards, with Galway and Armagh completing the list of winners with one accolade each.

The Intermediate champions are featured through goalkeeper Catriona Graham, defender Chloe Drain, midfielder Nicole O’Neill and forwards Maeve Kelly, Roisin McCormick and Catrine Dobbin.

Kilkenny are represented through defenders Niamh Leahy, Roisin Phelan, Sarah Crowley and Leanne Fennelly. Semi-finalists Galway are featured through forward Ava Lynskey.

The Junior champions see defender Aideen Brennan, midfielder Chloe Cashe and forward Ciara Banville claim Soaring Stars awards, while Armagh’s Ciara Donnelly claims an award for the All-Ireland Junior championship finalists.

Galway manager Cathal Murray receives his Manager Of The Year Award alongside Ard Stuirthoir Sinead McNulty (left) and Uachtaran Hilda Breslin. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Speaking at the event, Uachtarán Hilda Breslin said: “It is wonderful to be back sharing this prestigious event with you all in person and celebrating our players for their high quality and thrilling performances last year.

“Congratulations to all our winning players and to all our nominees on this wonderful recognition for your efforts in your county shirt last year. It is a proud achievement to be recognised for your performances at the highest level and I hope tonight’s achievement inspires you all to continue lighting the way for the sport and for future generations.

“I would like to thank the GPA for their joint sponsorship of the Player of the Year Awards, and congratulate Aoife Donohoe, Maeve Kelly and Chloe Cashe on their respective Camogie Association/GPA Player of the Year Awards. My congratulations also go to Cathal Murray on being the 2021 Manager of the Year.

Advertisement

“The action is very much underway for the new season and the excitement for what the summer months have lying in wait is palpable. I am looking forward to another brilliant year on the pitch in 2022.”

2021 All-Stars Team

Goalkeeper: Sarah Healy (Galway)

Corner-Back: Shauna Healy (Galway)

Full-Back: Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Corner-Back: Davina Tobin (Kilkenny)

Half-Back: Megan Farrell (Kilkenny)

Centre-Back: Laura Treacy (Cork)

Half-Back: Laura Hayes (Cork)

Midfield: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway)

Midfield: Hannah Looney (Cork)

Half-Forward: Aoife Donohoe (Galway)

Centre-Forward: Katie Nolan (Kilkenny)

Half-Forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)

Corner-Forward: Siobhan McGrath (Galway)

Full-Forward: Orlaith McGrath (Galway)

Corner-Forward: Ailish O’ Reilly (Galway).

2022 Soaring Stars Team

Goalkeeper: Catriona Graham (Antrim)

Corner-Back: Chloe Drain (Antrim)

Full-Back: Roisin Phelan (Kilkenny)

Corner-Back: Niamh Leahy (Kilkenny)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Half-Back: Sarah Crowley (Kilkenny)

Centre-Back: Leanne Fennelly (Kilkenny)

Half-Back: Aideen Brennan (Wexford)

Midfield: Chloe Cashe (Wexford)

Midfield: Nicole O’ Neill (Antrim)

Half-Forward: Maeve Kelly (Antrim)

Centre-Half Forward: Ciara Banville (Wexford)

Half-Forward: Ava Lynskey (Galway)

Corner-Forward: Roisin McCormack (Antrim)

Full-Forward: Ciara Donnelly (Armagh)

Corner-Forward: Catrine Dobbin (Antrim)

***

Camogie Association/GPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year: Aoife Donohue (Galway)

Camogie Association/GPA Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year: Maeve Kelly (Antrim)

Camogie Association/GPA Junior Players’ Player of the Year: Chloe Cashe (Wexford)

Manager of the Year: Cathal Murray (Galway).