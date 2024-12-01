Galway and Clare champions book spots in All-Ireland senior final

THE ALL-IRELAND senior club camogie final will be a clash between Galway side Sarsfields, who will be competing in their eighth final in nine campaigns, and Truagh-Clonlara, who won’t just be making their first ever appearance in the showpiece club occasion for the sport, but will also be the first Clare club ever to stand just 60 minutes away from lifting the Bill and Agnes Carroll Cup.

The manner of their progression through to the 15 December decider at Croke Park was similar for both sides however, as Loughgiel Shamrocks and St Vincents both pushed their west of Ireland opponents to the wire in their semi-final clashes.

Going into the closing stages at Walsh Park, it looked like St Vincents were the more likely side to progress in their battle with the Banner County and Munster champions, but Áine O’Loughlin, Aoibhinn Marren and Becky Foley struck the last three points of the game to seal an 0-11 to 0-9 win for Truagh-Clonlara.

There was never anything between the sides in Waterford, and five times the scores were level over the course of the hour.

Dublin stars Aisling Maher and Anna Sullivan got some key scores before half-time to help St Vincent’s lead by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break, albeit after playing with the aid of the breeze, and the advantage shifted back towards the south Clare side when two points each for O’Loughlin and Eimear Kelly nudged them into the lead.

A stunning save from Dara Cooke to deny Foley left the Dubliners in the game and they led with just over five minutes to play, Sullivan taking the lead score, before Truagh-Clolara struck with a decisive finish.

Advertisement

At Kingspan Breffni Park, Catherine Dobbin gave Loughgiel Shamrocks the dream start with an early goal when she took advantage of Annie Lynn’s brave block to scoop up the loose sliotar and fire it to the net after three minutes, as the Antrim camogs looked to avenge their 2022 All-Ireland final defeat to Sarsfields.

The upset looked to be on when Róisín McCormack made it 2-1 to 0-0 with less than five minutes played, and their lead was out to nine when Dobbin played in Lucia McNaughton and the centre-forward took a hard hit and still swept the ball to the net to make it 3-3 to 0-3 midway through the first half.

Caitrin Dobbin and Kate Gallagher in action. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Had they held that lead for more than a few minutes, their Galway opponents might have started to feel the pressure, but instead a Niamh McGrath free from midfield was allowed to bounce and on the uneven turf, Eimear Boyle didn’t gather it before it crossed the line.

Caoimhe Kelly’s excellent score before half-time made it 3-4 to 1-6 at the break, and Kelly was also the scorer of the vital point from the left wing in the 60th minute that gave Sarsfields their first lead of the game, with Siobhán McGrath and McCormack trading frees to leave it 1-16 to 3-9 at the final whistle.

The intermediate decider will share the Croke Park stage with the senior, and Ahascragh-Caltra will fly the Galway flag in that one too, when they take on 2021 All-Ireland junior champions Clanmaurice of Kerry.

It was drama all round here too, with Ahascragh-Caltra needing extra-time to overcome Eglish in Kinnegad, 1-8 to 0-10. The sides were level at 0-4 each at half-time before two Aoibhe Glynn points nudged the Galwegians ahead midway through the second half.

Olivia Farrelly and Leanne Donnelly (45) hit fine scores to give Eglish a narrow lead, but three minutes into stoppage time, Sarah Noone was the hero for Ahascragh-Caltra, pointing to make it 0-7 each at the full-time whistle.

Eglish took a two point lead again before Noone’s long-range free in the first period of extra-time went all the way to the net, leaving Ciara Geoghegan to tie up the scores going into the last change of ends.

Eglish now had the breeze but Noone wasn’t going to be denied, scoring the winner from 50 metres to secure her side’s progression.

Bansha was the venue for Clanmaurice vs St Brigid’s, where Jackie Horgan scored the goal that put the Munster champions 1-6 to 0-5 in front of their Laois rivals at the break. St Brigid’s got the first two scores of the second half but Clanmaurice stepped it up again, hitting four in a row and eventually moving seven points clear, with Horgan, Patrice Diggin and Eimear Hassett leading the scoring charge.

Sarah Creagh breaks free with the sliotar. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Jackie Horgan celebrates after the game. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Goals from Jessie Quinlan and Clodagh Tynan ensured a dramatic finale however, with Clanmaurice holding on to prevail by 1-15 to 2-10.

It was much more clearcut in the junior ranks, where Granemore (Armagh) overcame Oran (Roscommon) by 2-9 to 1-3 in Ballyshannon and Ciara Byrne hit 1-9 in Wicklow side Knockananna’s 1-16 to 1-6 win over Modeligo of Waterford, and the Junior B final will be a novel clash between Naomh Treasa of Dungannon and Glasgow’s Crann Creíge, after they enjoyed 3-7 to 0-4 and 3-11 to 0-11 wins over Annacurra (Wicklow) and Pádraig Pearses (Roscommon) respectively.