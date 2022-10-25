Waterford, Cork and Kilkenny stars in running for player of the year honour

Bray, Mackey and Walsh to contest the award.

KILKENNY, CORK AND Waterford stars are in the running for the senior PwC GPA camogie player of the year award for 2022.

Kilkenny’s Miriam Walsh has been recognised for her role in helping Kilkenny capture the O’Duffy Cup for the 15th time overall. They defeated Cork in the decider to triumph for the second time in three seasons.

Beaten finalists Cork have a nominee in Katrina Mackey, while Waterford’s Lorraine Bray is also in the running after helping her county reach a first All-Ireland semi-final since 1959.

The intermediate award will be contested by the Galway pair of Lisa Casserly and Niamh McPeake, and Cork’s Joanne Casey.

Then the the premier junior grade features three Antrim players in Dervla Cosgrove, Aine Graham and Emma Laverty.

The winners in all three grades will be announced at the PwC Camogie All-Stars on 26 November at Croke Park.