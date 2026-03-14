Brace of Beth Carton goals fires Waterford to first camogie league final

WATERFORD WILL CONTEST their first ever Centra National Camogie League Division 1A final on Sunday, April 12 after Beth Carton’s two goals, one from a penalty, helped them edge past Kilkenny in a tense local derby at Azzurri Walsh Park today.

Niamh Rockett also chipped in with five points, including the first three that were crucial to the Suirsiders getting out to a dream start.

Playing into a fresh breeze, the Déise were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead when Róisín Kirwan’s interception and Alannah O’Sullivan’s delightfully weighted pass combined to set up Carton on the 15-minute mark. The Waterford talisman still had work to do but she powered past two tacklers and finished off her left for a crucial goal.

Seven of the next ten points either side of half-time went Kilkenny’s way with Aoife Prendergast frees the source for six of them. The Dicksboro sharpshooter carried a disproportionate amount of the scoring load for the Cats however, shooting 0-12 (11 frees) over the hour.

Waterford didn’t get as many points from dead balls but did get the game’s vital score from a Carton penalty. The full-forward hammered the sliotar the top corner after being fouled just when the Cats were gathering momentum.

Who will join Michael Boland’s squad in the final is still wide open, with Galway, Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary all still in the mix. The two Munster counties met at Páirc Uí Rinn today and played out a 2-8 to 1-11 draw, Clodagh McIntyre ensuring a share of the spoils with a late point on the run for the Premiers.

The Rebels used the wind to lead by eight at half-time, Emma Murphy’s goal after nine minutes getting them out to an early lead. Orlaith Cahalane showed a lovely touch, step and finish for the second green flag midway through the half and added two more points before the interval.

Tipp needed a fast restart and they got it through Caoimhe Stakelum four minutes in. They were rock solid defensively for that period with Caoimhe McCarthy and Mairéad Eviston anchoring the back six brilliantly, allowing Cork just two points, both Sorcha McCartan frees.

Clodagh McIntyre makes her way through the Cork defence. David Ribeiro / INPHO David Ribeiro / INPHO / INPHO

That meagre brace still looked like it might be enough until Eimear McGrath and McIntyre found the target in stoppage time to level it up.

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At Cushendun, Carrie Dolan and Aoibheann Barry struck late point to gave Galway a second consecutive win, this time against intermediate outfit, Antrim.

The returning Róisín McCormick and Dolan traded goals in the first quarter but the sides were very hard to split at any stage. Antrim didn’t lead after the eighth minute but were the side with momentum when back-to-back points from Eobha McAllister made it 1-11 apiece with five minutes to go.

Two late Antrim wides and those two Galway points made all the difference as Antrim are now bottom of the table, needing a win against Kilkenny next week to stay up.

Tipp and Cork are one point ahead of Antrim in advance of their clashes with Waterford and Galway, but can also climb into second. Kilkenny and Galway have an edge on six points, but they too need to pick up wins, meaning a thrilling final day is in store next Saturday.

In Division 1B, it’s all that much more clearcut. Clare are into the decider after overcoming the concession of an early goal to beat Down by 3-18 to 1-8 at Zimmer Biomet Cusack Park.

Points from Caoimhe Cahill, Áine O’Loughlin and Jennifer Daly cancelled out the early goal and set Clare on the road to an 0-14 to 1-4 half-time lead, despite having played into the breeze in Ennis.

Ellen Casey came off the bench to field a long delivery from Clare Hehir and produce a clinical catch and finish for a decisive goal, and that was followed up with further green flags from Maeve Millea and Áine O’Loughlin, the latter capitalising on a superb delivery from Daly.

Limerick’s trip to Dublin next Saturday will determine who joins the Bannerwomen, after both sides were comfortable home winners. Dublin have home advantage but a draw will do Limerick, leaving it on a knife edge.

Donna Kenny scored 1-5 with additional goals from Rebecca Delee and Laura Southern, not to mention 0-2 each from Ella Hession and Sarah O’Brien in Limerick’s 3-13 to 1-11 win over Wexford at TUS Shannon. Chloe Cashe struck seven points for the visitors, with Ciara Butler on the mark for a goal, but a missed penalty from Joanne Dillon saw the Model County’s last lifeline drift away.

In Abbotstown, Dublin did all the damage early in the first half with goals from Aisling Gannon and Aisling O’Neill to put them 2-10 to 0-5 up at half-time, against a wind-assisted Offaly. A lacklustre second half saw relatively few scores but the end result is after a 2-16 to 0-9 defeat, the Faithful are now firmly in the relegation battle alongside Down and Wexford.

In Division 3A, Tyrone, Kildare and Roscommon are all still in the mix to join Armagh in the final. Tyrone travel to Kildare next Saturday needing just a draw to advance, but Roscommon are still in with hope after five points from Orla Connolly and 1-3 from team captain Rachel Fitzmaurice pushed them to a 1-9 to 0-8 win over the Lilywhites at Hawkfield.

Results

Division 1A

Waterford 2-10 Kilkenny 0-14

Cork 2-8 Tipperary 1-11

Antrim 1-11 Galway 1-13

Division 1B

Limerick 3-13 Wexford 1-11

Dublin 2-16 Offaly 0-9

Clare 3-18 Down 1-9

Division 3A

Kildare 0-8 Roscommon 1-9