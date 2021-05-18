BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 18 May 2021
Campbell expresses Ireland hopes as life after Manchester City begins

The defender is assessing her options after learning that her contract with the club won’t be extended.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 18 May 2021, 11:14 AM
Manchester City announced yesterday that Megan Campbell is to leave the club.
Image: Martin Rickett
MEGAN CAMPBELL REMAINS determined to play her way back into contention for a place in the Republic of Ireland squad, despite enduring a frustratingly long lay-off with injury.

The versatile defender, who has spent over five years at Manchester City, is to leave the Women’s Super League club when her contract expires next month.

Campbell made her 43rd and final appearance against Tottenham in January 2020, when she suffered a complicated foot injury that required surgery.

The Drogheda native, who’s keen to be back in action soon, has already fielded interest from elsewhere as she ponders the next step in her career.

“As of right now I’m very fortunate to have some offers on the table that I’m speaking to respective clubs about,” the former Raheny United player told The42.

“I’m going to see what is the best option for me long-term, with also having a home and family over here. Wherever I end up I’m looking forward to a new challenge.  

“I’d also love to get back in and around the national team again. I know that will take a lot as the team is improving constantly and there are so many great players in the squad.”

The most recent of Campbell’s 42 caps for Ireland was earned in Vera Pauw’s first game as manager – a 3-2 win against Ukraine in October 2019.

The 27-year-old is desperate to be back in the fold for the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign, which kicks off on 17 September with an away game against Georgia 

She said: “With qualifiers coming up in September for the World Cup, it’s something that I would love to be part of again.

“I’m looking forward to really enjoying my football again and having a smile on my face while doing it.”

