Controversy hangs over Olympic football champions Canada after drone 'spying' incident

THE CANADIAN WOMEN’S football squad is in turmoil ahead of their Olympics gold medal defence.

The reigning champions are in the spotlight amidst a training ground drone incident ahead of their opening fixture against New Zealand tomorrow.

Two staff members have been sent home for flying a drone over New Zealand training sessions and recording practice.

AFP are reporting that one has been detained by French authorities.

The incident in question occurred on Monday 22 July in Saint-Étienne, with details of further prohibited drone activity on Saturday 19 July emerging afterwards.

A statement via the Canadian Olympic Committee [COC] says that unaccredited analyst Joseph Lombardi and assistant coach Jasmine Mander — whom Lombardi reports to — have been removed from the team and will be sent home immediately.

Head coach Bev Preistman, meanwhile, will step aside for the New Zealand game, while the Canada soccer staff will undergo mandatory ethics training. The COC is in contact with the IOC and Fifa on the matter.

“On behalf of our entire team, I first and foremost want to apologise to the players and staff at New Zealand Football and to the players on Team Canada. This does not represent the values that our team stands for,” Priestman said.

“I am ultimately responsible for conduct in our programme. Accordingly, to emphasise our team’s commitment to integrity, I have decided to voluntarily withdraw from coaching the match on Thursday.

“In the spirit of accountability, I do this with the interests of both teams in mind and to ensure everyone feels that the sportsmanship of this game is upheld.”

Separately, the COC said it was “shocked and disappointed” by the incident on Tuesday in Saint-Etienne and was investigating.

“We offer our heartfelt apologies to New Zealand Football, to all the players affected and to the New Zealand Olympic Committee,” it said in a statement Wednesday.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee said team support members reported the incident to police, with the drone operator detained.

“The NZOC has formally lodged the incident with the IOC integrity unit and has asked Canada for a full review,” it added.

France and Colombia are the other teams in the group.

Canada defeated Ireland at last summer’s World Cup, but failed to progress to the knockout stages.

- Additional reporting – © AFP 2024