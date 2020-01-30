This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Canada star breaks all-time international goal record

Christine Sinclair has overtaken USA legend Abby Wambach.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 1:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,319 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4986261
Christine Sinclair celebrates after scoring against St. Kitts and Nevis.
Image: JOEL MARTINEZ
Christine Sinclair celebrates after scoring against St. Kitts and Nevis.
Christine Sinclair celebrates after scoring against St. Kitts and Nevis.
Image: JOEL MARTINEZ

CANADA CAPTAIN CHRISTINE Sinclair has become the all-time leading scorer in international football.

The 36-year-old forward registered goal number 185 in 290 games during her country’s 11-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis in Olympic Games qualifying, having equalled the record earlier in the game.

It takes her past USA legend Abby Wambach, whose 184th goal for her country came in 2015, having previously overtaken former team-mate Mia Hamm (158 goals) in June 2013.

“I definitely feel a relief,” Sinclair, an international since 2000, told Canada Soccer.

“Especially with the tournament we’re in right now, there’s some big things to focus on.

“It’s nice to get it out of the way in the opening game so now we can focus on getting better, improving and qualifying for the Olympics.”

Iran’s Ali Daei remains the highest scorer in men’s international football with 109 goals, though Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (99), currently second on the list, could soon overtake him.

Additional reporting by Omni

