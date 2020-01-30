Canada star breaks all-time international goal record

CANADA CAPTAIN CHRISTINE Sinclair has become the all-time leading scorer in international football.

The 36-year-old forward registered goal number 185 in 290 games during her country’s 11-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis in Olympic Games qualifying, having equalled the record earlier in the game.

It takes her past USA legend Abby Wambach, whose 184th goal for her country came in 2015, having previously overtaken former team-mate Mia Hamm (158 goals) in June 2013.

“I definitely feel a relief,” Sinclair, an international since 2000, told Canada Soccer.

“Especially with the tournament we’re in right now, there’s some big things to focus on.

“It’s nice to get it out of the way in the opening game so now we can focus on getting better, improving and qualifying for the Olympics.”

Thank you to EVERYONE for all the messages...I’m slightly overwhelmed. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, staff, friends and family.185 would not have been possible without you. pic.twitter.com/fP6vD43PUW — Christine Sinclair (@sincy12) January 30, 2020

Iran’s Ali Daei remains the highest scorer in men’s international football with 109 goals, though Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (99), currently second on the list, could soon overtake him.

Additional reporting by Omni

