Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 29 October, 2019
Ireland U21 goalkeeper Kelleher set to start for Liverpool against Arsenal

The Cork native will play in the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie tomorrow night.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 1:22 PM
53 minutes ago 2,282 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4870706
Kelleher lining out in the third-round tie with MK Dons.
Image: Joe Giddens
Kelleher lining out in the third-round tie with MK Dons.
Kelleher lining out in the third-round tie with MK Dons.
Image: Joe Giddens

LIVERPOOL WILL HAND Ireland U21 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher a start in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal. 

The European champions host Unai Emery’s Gunners at Anfield and, having made his senior debut in the third round win over MK Dons last month, Cork native Kelleher, 20, is set for another outing. 

First-choice stopper Alisson has recently returned to the team after sitting out seven weeks with a calf injury, while Spaniard Adrian deputised in the Brazilian’s absence. 

“For us, Ali is our No.1 – more than a No.1 I would say,” said Reds assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders.

“We have Adrian, who did an unbelievable job and if something happens with Ali, Adrian is our No.2 and then has to do the job.

But in this League Cup, it is Caoimhin’s competition. As I said before the MK Dons game, with youth development, with these moments when they are in between the U23s and the first team, consistency is very important.

“He had a good game and he is preparing for another one. It will be special for him playing at Anfield.”

