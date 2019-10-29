Ireland U21 goalkeeper Kelleher set to start for Liverpool against Arsenal

Kelleher lining out in the third-round tie with MK Dons.

LIVERPOOL WILL HAND Ireland U21 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher a start in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal.

The European champions host Unai Emery’s Gunners at Anfield and, having made his senior debut in the third round win over MK Dons last month, Cork native Kelleher, 20, is set for another outing.

First-choice stopper Alisson has recently returned to the team after sitting out seven weeks with a calf injury, while Spaniard Adrian deputised in the Brazilian’s absence.

“For us, Ali is our No.1 – more than a No.1 I would say,” said Reds assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders.

“We have Adrian, who did an unbelievable job and if something happens with Ali, Adrian is our No.2 and then has to do the job.

But in this League Cup, it is Caoimhin’s competition. As I said before the MK Dons game, with youth development, with these moments when they are in between the U23s and the first team, consistency is very important.

“He had a good game and he is preparing for another one. It will be special for him playing at Anfield.”

