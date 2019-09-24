This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool blocked loan move for Kelleher as they feel he's ready for first-team involvement

The Reds assistant manager has been speaking about the youngsters who are set to feature against MK Dons tomorrow night.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 5:46 PM
1 hour ago 3,973 Views 2 Comments
Caoimhin Kelleher is in line to make his debut on Wednesday.
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

LIVERPOOL ASSISTANT MANAGER Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher and Rhian Brewster are in line to make their first appearances in tomorrow’s EFL Cup clash with MK Dons.

Ireland U21 goalkeeper Kelleher, 20, has been among the substitutes in recent weeks with first-choice goalkeeper Alisson out injured, and Lijnders revealed the Reds blocked potential loan moves as they felt he was ready to feature for the first team now.

“We didn’t let him go out on loan at the start of the season because we felt he was ready to be involved in our goalkeepers’ set-up,” Lijnders said. “He is ready for it, that’s for sure. He’s a boy who has unbelievable speed of reactions.

What makes him really special is his build-up play, he’s calm on the ball, understands the game, can play inside, outside. There’s a calmness over him, even in one-v-one situations.” 

England U21 international Brewster is yet to be selected by Jurgen Klopp in a competitive match — though he was on the bench for the Premier League win at Chelsea on Sunday — but is now due to get a chance after signing a long-term deal over a year ago.

Brewster helped England win the U17 World Cup in 2017 and scored eight times during the tournament, netting hat-tricks in the quarter-final and semi-final wins over the United States and Brazil respectively.

before-the-champions-league-final-fc-liverpool-training Pepijn Lijnders (left) with Jurgen Klopp and fellow assistant coach Peter Krawietz (right). Source: DPA/PA Images

“He has goals in him, he has technique, good physically,” Lijnders told a news conference.

“He’s a complete striker – typical nine who can come to the first post, score with his head, turn in the box, play one-on-one, score a scruffy goal as well, unbelievable shot, and a good boy.”

soccer-jul-21-liverpool-fc-v-sevilla-fc Rhian Brewster looks set to feature as well. Source: Rich Graessle

Lijnders also confirmed midfielder Naby Keita will likely be involved having been sidelined since last month with a hip injury.

“He is in a really good way. What a boy,” Lijnders added. “He makes our build-up play completely different, he creates unpredictability, how the ball moves forward.”

He’s an important player and hopefully we can use him in the next weeks. Tomorrow will be a day where he will shine.”

Though 16-year-old Harvey Elliott may also feature, Xherdan Shaqiri will be missing having suffered a slight calf tear on Monday. Lijnders also confirmed Sadio Mane is due to return to training on Thursday after coming off during the second half against Chelsea.

