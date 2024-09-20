Caoimhin Kelleher could start for Liverpool against Bournemouth due to Alisson injury

CAOIMHIN KELLEHER IS is in line to start for Liverpool against Bournemouth tomorrow with Alisson Becker a potential absentee due to a hamstring injury.

The Cork goalkeeper has made clear his desire for first team football, be that at Anfield or elsewhere.

Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will be moving to Liverpool from Valencia at the beginning of next season, meaning Kelleher is not seen as the likely successor to Alisson.

“I’ve made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out,” Kelleher said earlier in the month.

“The club made that decision to get another goalkeeper and from the outside looking in, it looks like they’ve made a decision to go in a different direction.”

Yet in the short term Kelleher may find himself drafted into action tomorrow as Liverpool face Bournemouth at home in a 3pm Premier League clash.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot does not believe their fixture list so far is anything out of the ordinary so has not contributed to Alisson’s potential absence this weekend.

“Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today and if he can’t, probably won’t play. He has a slight issue with one of his muscles,” Slot said.

“We wonder if this game tomorrow is coming too early or not. He didn’t take it from the Milan game, it happened a bit before, but after Milan game but after he felt it more,

“Now we have to wait and see if he is ready to be in goal tomorrow of wait a few extra days.”

The Brazil international has a hamstring issue which he has been carrying for some time and was aggravated during the midweek Champions League win over AC Milan.

Alisson, who has played every match for club and country this season after featuring at the Copa America in the summer, spoke ahead of that game about his concerns surrounding the increased workload players are facing with the expansion of major competitions like the Champions League.