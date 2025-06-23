'The body can only take so much' - Long-serving Down hero Mooney hints at retirement

DOWN’S LONG-SERVING Caolan Mooney has indicated that he is retiring from inter-county football following his side’s exit from the All-Ireland SFC.

Mooney made a huge impact off the bench in their preliminary quarter-final against Galway, scoring two points as Down rallied from 10 points down to lose out by just two.

“A journey that started in 2011 when I made my debut for Down, it’s it’s coming to an end in 2025. To much time on the physio beds this last 2 years played it part as does the essence of time, the body can only take so much,” Mooney said in a statement on his X account after Down’s defeat to Galway.

A former minor star, Mooney won back-to-back Hogan cups with St Colman’s. He also spent three years on the books of AFL side Collingwood between 2012-2014 before returning home where he resumed his career with Down.

Mooney departs having helped Down to Tailteann Cup glory last year.

