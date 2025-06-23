Advertisement
More Stories
Down's Caolan Mooney during their 2024 Tailteann Cup semi-final against Sligo. Tom Maher/INPHO
FreeCaolan Mooney

'The body can only take so much' - Long-serving Down hero Mooney hints at retirement

Mooney made a huge impact for Down with two points off the bench in their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final defeat to Galway.
7.48pm, 23 Jun 2025

DOWN’S LONG-SERVING Caolan Mooney has indicated that he is retiring from inter-county football following his side’s exit from the All-Ireland SFC.

Mooney made a huge impact off the bench in their preliminary quarter-final against Galway, scoring two points as Down rallied from 10 points down to lose out by just two.

“A journey that started in 2011 when I made my debut for Down, it’s it’s coming to an end in 2025. To much time on the physio beds this last 2 years played it part as does the essence of time, the body can only take so much,” Mooney said in a statement on his X account after Down’s defeat to Galway.

A former minor star, Mooney won back-to-back Hogan cups with St Colman’s. He also spent three years on the books of AFL side Collingwood between 2012-2014 before returning home where he resumed his career with Down.

Mooney departs having helped Down to Tailteann Cup glory last year.

Related Reads
Up for grabs! This weekend's Sam Maguire quarter-finals assessed
Tyrone to face Dublin, Meath v Galway in All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals
'We could be at worse things on the weekends' - Pádraic Joyce

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie