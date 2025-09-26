'There's probably a spot there. It's up for grabs' - Caolin Blade eyes more Ireland caps

CAOLIN BLADE IS heading into his 13th season knowing there is a vacancy ahead of him in the Irish squad with the retirement of Conor Murray, but also fully aware that there are three quality scrum-halves snapping at his heels behind him in Connacht.

The 31-year old from Monivea in mid-Galway won his third Irish cap off the bench in the win over South Africa in Durban in the summer of 2024 but he didn’t get a look-in since then, having won his first cap against the USA back in July 2021.

The call to South Africa came on the back of a great season which he crowned with nine tries in 24 appearances but last season while he played 18 times, only seven of them were for half an hour or more, although he still nabbed three tries.

The three chasing his position are all former Irish U20s and last season Ben Murphy (24) crowned his first season with Connacht by pushing on and getting capped at senior level during the Irish summer tour. Murphy played 16 times last season, the Ballinasloe pair Colm Reilly (26) has made 28 appearances so far in his career and Matthew Devine (23) has chalked up 19.

Blade has four times as many appearances for Connacht as the three younger players combined, but Stuart Lancaster made it clear from the moment of his shock appointment this summer that he wants to hear the voices of the younger players and Blade believes older players like him have a responsibility to assist that.

“I think from day one when Stuart came in, he’s not the one to stand there and tell us what to do all the time. It’s all about leadership,” he says.

“His big thing is it doesn’t matter what age you are, it doesn’t matter how many caps you have, everyone has a voice. I suppose the younger lads probably coming in, especially the lads that have come up from the academy that are training us at the moment, they’re probably trying to find their voice. It’s trying to help them as much as I can.

“I know it sounds a bit weird, but the nines underneath me have been playing unbelievable stuff, but they’re quite young. I think it’s on me to help them as well. For it to be a team that want to go and win stuff, it’s going to take a huge squad effort.

“I think that’s been the main thing. Helping the younger lads has been a huge thing. It probably comes naturally to me. I get on well with them. I think that’s the biggest thing that I’ve done for the first few weeks. I suppose the first five games will be a big indicator of where we are as a team.”

He’s thrilled with the way pre-season has gone and can’t wait for the work to be completed on Dexcom Stadium and they get to having fans all around the ground in January.

“It is a bit different because we’re used to hearing the noise on one side. I think it’s on us as players to create an atmosphere for the fans.

“The fans have still turned up. They’re behind the goals and they’re over on the main stand side. Too many times last season, we just didn’t give them enough to shout for. The atmosphere drops a little bit. We don’t feed off them and they don’t feed off us. We’re hoping that this year we can be a little bit different.”

Producing the goods for Connacht is the top priority at the moment but with Conor Murray retiring he would love to get a crack at another stint with Ireland.

“I hope I’m not done yet. Obviously with Murr now, there’s probably a spot there. It’s up for grabs. There’s great nines in Ireland. The main thing for me is to drive my standards here and play well for Connacht. Then it’s out of my hands after that.

“I’m loving my time. I’m 31. Some would say it’s still young. Some would say it’s pushing on. I’m feeling fresh. My body’s good. Mentally, I’m refreshed this year. I’m really looking forward to it,” added Blade.