Caolin Blade signs three-year Connacht deal

CONNACHT SCRUM-HALF CAOLIN Blade has signed a new three-year deal with the province.

The news that the 28-year-old has committed his future to Connacht until the end of the 2025/26 season was revealed with the promise that “further contract announcements will follow later in the week.”

The Monivea native made his debut in 2014, the first of his 160 appearances for the club. He became an Irish international in July 2021, featuring against the USA.

“I’m very proud and happy to commit to Connacht Rugby for another three years. This club means a lot to me and I want to do everything I can to help them succeed into the future,” said Blade.

“The prospect of training and playing in our new stadium really appeals to me so I can’t wait to see what’s in store.”

Departing head coach Andy Friend added: “Bladey epitomises the fast, high-tempo rugby Connacht are known for, so it’s great to keep him at his home province for at least another three seasons.

“To tie him down on a long-term contract is a significant show of faith both from the club to him as a player, but also from Caolin to the club in terms of what the aims are for the years ahead.”