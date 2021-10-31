Cape Gentleman earns rise in class as Emmet Mullins dominates with Cork treble

CAPE GENTLEMAN IS in line for a Grade One tilt after taking his record over fences to a perfect two from two with an authoritative success at Cork – on what was a day to remember for trainer Emmet Mullins.

Sent off at 100-30, with stablemate Noble Yeats heading the market for Sunday’s Grade Three Novice Chase, the Brian Hayes-ridden five-year-old led from flag-fall and survived a minor blip two out to come 14 lengths clear of Run Wild Fred.

Mullins said of his charge, who has also won on the Flat and over hurdles: “He jumped great again and handled the ground. It’s loose, but they’re getting through it – and they’re not out on their feet, thankfully.

“It was good to get that second run into him now, for that bit more experience, and he’s probably entitled to go on to Fairyhouse now for the Drinmore (next month).

Cape Gentleman – who earned quotes of 14-1 for the Marsh Novices’ Chase and 16-1 for the Arkle with Paddy Power – was a second winner on the card for Mullins and Hayes, after Crowns Major doubled his career tally under National Hunt rules with a seven-length victory in the opening maiden hurdle.

It got even better for Mullins when Agritime gave him a first ever treble in landing the bumper as the 30-100 favourite, ridden by his cousin, Patrick Mullins.

The trainer said: “That’s my first treble, and there weren’t too many times when we had enough runners to have had one.”

Jack Kennedy recorded a notable victory as he landed the Paddy Power-sponsored Cork Grand National for the first time, aboard Braeside for Gordon Elliott.

Kennedy had the 16-1 chance perfectly positioned throughout, travelling and jumping well before taking over two out and safely navigating the last for a three-length triumph from Screaming Colours.