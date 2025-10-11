Bowen double helps Cardiff edge arm-wrestle with Connacht

Cardiff 14

Connacht 8

Rob Cole reports from Cardiff Arms Park

CONNACHT’S PROUD RECORD proud record against Welsh regions took a dent as they went down to defeat in a tense tussle at the Arms Park.

Two tries from teenage wing Tom Bowen decided the spoils in a game that was dominated by two tough as teak defensive lines. For Bowen, who latched onto a Callum Sheedy cross kick to score in the 10th minute and then plucked a Connacht back line fumble out of the air to race in from half-way in the 77th, it is now five tries in two games against Irish opposition this season.

After his hat-trick in the narrow defeat against Munster at Thomond Park he once again shone in front of new Wales head coach Steve Tandy and might well find himself being elevated from the Wales U20 ranks in the senior squad this autumn.

Connacht's Finn Treacy and Cathal Forde. Andrew Dowling / INPHO Andrew Dowling / INPHO / INPHO

What happened in between those two tries was that neither side could find a way to unlock the others’ defence and the game was ultimately decided on a mistake. Ironically, no sooner had Bowen dived in for his matchwinner than Connacht found a way up to and over the Cardiff line to end with a flourish as David O’Connor crossed in the left corner.

It was all too little, too late in the 83rd minute of a match that turned into a kicking-fest in the second half. The aerial battle may have ended equal, but the squeeze put on the Connacht back line as they attempted to conjure a score meant the mistake and opportunity came for Bowen to race clear.

Advertisement

Having beaten Cardiff three times in all competitions last season, including twice at the Arms Park, and only having lost once to Welsh opposition since October 2021, Connacht travelled with confidence, and they also started pretty well.

The opening five or six minutes certainly belonged to the visitors and then a brilliant kick up to the right touchline by Ben Murphy gave Connacht a toe hold in the home 22. They won the line-out, drove into the heart of the defence and eventually came up with a penalty in front of the posts that Cathal Forde kicked to get the scoreboard moving.

Connacht’s Joe Joyce wins a lineout. Andrew Dowling / INPHO Andrew Dowling / INPHO / INPHO

Cardiff’s opening try came after they had hacked a loose ball deep into the Connacht 22 and battered away at their try line from a line-out. The Connacht defence stood firm until Sheedy cross kicked to Bowen for a try that he also converted.

The next score didn’t come for another 65 minutes as the stalemate continued. Connacht got stronger as the game wore on and Finn Treacy was adjudged to have knocked on in the act of scoring in the right corner with 10 minutes to go.

If Stuart Lancaster had been frustrated to lose a game against the Scarlets last week to Storm Amy, he will have been even unhappier to have seen his team lost a game that was so tight.

Cardiff scorers:

Tries – Bowen [2]

Conversions – Sheedy, Lloyd

Connacht scorers:

Try – O’Connor

Penalty – Forde [1/1]

CARDIFF: C Winnett; J Beetham, H Millard (O Darwin-Lewis 77), S Emanuel (J Mler 74), T Bowen; C Sheedy (I Lloyd 70), J Mulder (A Davies 66); D Southworth (R Barratt 51), L Belcher (capt) (D Hughes 60), K Assiratti (J Sebastian 51), J McNally, T Williams (G Nott 33), B Donnell, D Thomas (T Basham 66), A Lawrence.

CONNACHT: S Naughton; C Mullins, D Hawkshaw (H Gavin 51), C Forde, S Bolton (F Treacy 50-54); Jack Carty, B Murphy (M Devine 69); D Buckley (J Duggan), D Heffernan (E de Buitléar 54), J Aungier (S Illo 54), D Murray, J Joyce (D O’Connor 56, C Prendergast (capt), S O’Brien (S Hurley-Langton 51), S Jansen

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy)