Cardinals stun Cowboys to end five-game losing streak

BACKUP QUARTERBACK JACOBY Brissett threw two touchdowns as the Arizona Cardinals snapped a five-game losing streak to score a 27-17 road win over the error-strewn Dallas Cowboys.
Veteran Brissett, filling in for starter Kyler Murray, punished a woeful performance by the Cowboys, who crashed to their first home loss of the season with a defeat that leaves the Texas giants 3-5-1 for the campaign.
“Just a complete team win,” Brissett said after Arizona’s third win of the season. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight coming in here. I thought we did a good job.”
Brissett finished with 261 passing yards from 21 completions, and also rushed for a touchdown as a string of blunders from the Cowboys proved decisive at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked five times and Dallas coughed up four fumbles on their way to a damaging defeat.
Advertisement
The Cowboys had got off to an uninspiring start, with Prescott being sacked as the team attempted a fourth down conversion near the Cardinals goal line on the opening drive.
The Cardinals made the Cowboys pay for that miss, with Chad Ryland’s 48-yard field goal giving the visitors an early 3-0 lead.
After forcing Dallas to punt, Arizona extended their advantage to 10-0 when Brissett connected with Marvin Harrison Jr. on a four-yard pass for a touchdown.
The Cowboys’ flat opening continued soon afterwards, when tight end Jake Ferguson fumbled to surrender possession to the Cardinals once again.
But Dallas earned a badly needed breakthrough on the next Cardinals drive when Pat O’Donnell’s punt was blocked by Sam Williams, allowing Marshawn Kneeland to snaffle a touchdown.
Arizona restored their 10-point advantage just before halftime with Brissett leading an 11-play, 74-yard drive before burrowing over from close range for a touchdown.
The Cardinals kept up the pressure after halftime, with Brissett finding Trey McBride in the end zone to make it 24-7.
Dallas attempted to haul themselves back into contention, but another promising drive faltered with Prescott sacked again, forcing the Cowboys to settle for a field goal that made it 24-10.
Another Cardinals field goal put the Cardinals 27-10 ahead, and although the Cowboys cut the deficit to 10 points when Prescott completed a short pass to Ryan Flournoy in the fourth quarter, that was as good as it got for Dallas.
A fumble on their next possession left the Cowboys needing a miracle as the clock ticked down, and Prescott then tossed a desperate interception inside the final two minutes to seal his team’s defeat.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Cardinals stun Cowboys to end five-game losing streak
BACKUP QUARTERBACK JACOBY Brissett threw two touchdowns as the Arizona Cardinals snapped a five-game losing streak to score a 27-17 road win over the error-strewn Dallas Cowboys.
Veteran Brissett, filling in for starter Kyler Murray, punished a woeful performance by the Cowboys, who crashed to their first home loss of the season with a defeat that leaves the Texas giants 3-5-1 for the campaign.
“Just a complete team win,” Brissett said after Arizona’s third win of the season. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight coming in here. I thought we did a good job.”
Brissett finished with 261 passing yards from 21 completions, and also rushed for a touchdown as a string of blunders from the Cowboys proved decisive at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked five times and Dallas coughed up four fumbles on their way to a damaging defeat.
The Cowboys had got off to an uninspiring start, with Prescott being sacked as the team attempted a fourth down conversion near the Cardinals goal line on the opening drive.
The Cardinals made the Cowboys pay for that miss, with Chad Ryland’s 48-yard field goal giving the visitors an early 3-0 lead.
After forcing Dallas to punt, Arizona extended their advantage to 10-0 when Brissett connected with Marvin Harrison Jr. on a four-yard pass for a touchdown.
The Cowboys’ flat opening continued soon afterwards, when tight end Jake Ferguson fumbled to surrender possession to the Cardinals once again.
But Dallas earned a badly needed breakthrough on the next Cardinals drive when Pat O’Donnell’s punt was blocked by Sam Williams, allowing Marshawn Kneeland to snaffle a touchdown.
Arizona restored their 10-point advantage just before halftime with Brissett leading an 11-play, 74-yard drive before burrowing over from close range for a touchdown.
The Cardinals kept up the pressure after halftime, with Brissett finding Trey McBride in the end zone to make it 24-7.
Dallas attempted to haul themselves back into contention, but another promising drive faltered with Prescott sacked again, forcing the Cowboys to settle for a field goal that made it 24-10.
Another Cardinals field goal put the Cardinals 27-10 ahead, and although the Cowboys cut the deficit to 10 points when Prescott completed a short pass to Ryan Flournoy in the fourth quarter, that was as good as it got for Dallas.
A fumble on their next possession left the Cowboys needing a miracle as the clock ticked down, and Prescott then tossed a desperate interception inside the final two minutes to seal his team’s defeat.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
NFL