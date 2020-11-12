Ex-world champion Frampton settles legal dispute with former manager McGuigan

FORMER TWO-WEIGHT world champion boxer Carl Frampton has announced that his legal battle with former manager Barry McGuigan has been settled out of court.

It brings to an end a multi-million euro case that began in Belfast’s High Court in September.

33-year-old Frampton was suing McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions for allegedly withholding earnings, while McGuigan claimed Frampton was in breach of contract after ending their partnership in 2017.

In a statement, Frampton — nicknamed ‘The Jackal’ — said he is happy with the terms of the confidential settlement and added that he now plans to turn his focus back to boxing.

“I’m pleased to announce that I have settled all of my legal claims against Barry McGuigan, Blain McGuigan, Sandra McGuigan and the Cyclone Promotions companies,” the statement reads.

“The terms of the settlement are confidential between the parties and the court, but I can say that I am extremely happy with them, and welcome the fact that the legal dispute has now ended.

“The legal dispute began in 2017 when the McGuigans and Cyclone Promotions issues proceedings against me in London. Claims were subsequently issued by me in Belfast.

“The past three-and-half years have of course been difficult but necessary, and I want to pay particular thanks to my solicitor John Finucane and my counsel Gavin Millar QC, Peter Girvan BL and Seamus McIlroy BL for their work in delivering settlement terms I’m happy with.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I want to also pay tribute to my fans, my friends and my family who stood by me and supported me throughout this time. None of this would have been possible without the amazing love of and support of my children, and of course my extraordinary wife Christine.

I am glad that this chapter of my life is now behind me and my focus now, as always, remains on becoming a three-weight world champion in 2021.”

In a statement issued on behalf of McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions, he said: “We are satisfied with this settlement and I believe that my family can now move forward after a difficult time in our personal lives. We are pleased to see this lawsuit come to an end.

“We feel that the mutual understanding between us and Carl Frampton will work in favour of both parties. We will now focus exclusively on what we do best, rather than spend time and money in the courtroom.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!