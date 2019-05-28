This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Ireland U21 international joins Robbie Keane's former club in India

Carl McHugh moves to Calcutta after spending three seasons at Scottish club Motherwell.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 28 May 2019, 1:55 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4657747
Carl McHugh tussles with Celtic's Odsonne Edouard while playing for Motherwell last December.
Image: Ian Rutherford
Carl McHugh tussles with Celtic's Odsonne Edouard while playing for Motherwell last December.
Image: Ian Rutherford

DONEGAL NATIVE CARL McHugh is heading to India to begin the next chapter in his career.

The 26-year-old, who can play in defence and midfield, has signed a two-year contract with Indian Super League club ATK, where Robbie Keane had a short spell as player-manager prior to his retirement.

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, McHugh spent the last three years with Scottish Premiership club Motherwell, who he captained during the 2017-18 season.

He began his professional career at Reading and went on to play for Plymouth Argyle and Bradford City, as well as having a short loan stint at Dundalk in 2011. During his time at Bradford, McHugh helped the club to reach the 2013 League Cup final. 

“India is a possibility,” he told The Daily Record last week when asked about his future. “I’ve played in England in League One and Two, I’ve played up here [in Scotland] and at 26 I’d like to experience something different, so it’s something I’d be interested in.

“I’d like to go and see a different part of the world. You have only got one career and I would like to have as many experiences as I could. I’ve got a girlfriend but no kids so I’m an easy traveller. There’s not too much uprooting so we’ll see what happens.”

ATK finished sixth in the 10-team Indian Super League in the 2018-19 season. The Calcutta-based club were crowned champions in 2014 and ’16.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

