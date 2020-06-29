Carlos Spencer cut by Canes due to 'financial uncertainty created by Covid-19'

FORMER ALL BLACK Carlos Spencer has been released from his role as an assistant coach with the Hurricanes due to the financial effects of the Covid-19 crisis, according to the Kiwi franchise.

The 44-year-old had been working with the Hurricanes since last year and was part of the coaching team under boss Jason Holland, the former Munster centre.

However, the Hurricanes have now announced that Spencer is a victim of the financial fallout from Covid-19.

Spencer is no longer with the Hurricanes. Source: Photosport/Martin Hunter/INPHO

“Due to the financial uncertainty created by Covid-19, we have agreed he will finish his contract early,” said the Hurricanes

“This means he will not be part of the Hurricanes coaching team for the remainder of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa.

“We would like to thank Carlos for his significant contribution to the Hurricanes and wish him all the best for the future.”

Like the rest of the sport, New Zealand Rugby has encountered worrying financial difficulties due to the shutdown of rugby during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Kiwi union laid off 25% of its staff and received emergency funding from the New Zealand government. The successful launch of Super Rugby Aotearoa in recent weeks, with big crowds in the stadiums, has helped the situation but Spencer is one of the latest victims of the cutbacks.

The mercurial playmaker started coaching in South Africa with the Lions, Sharks and Kings before spending two years in Japanese club rugby and finally returning home to New Zealand with the Hurricanes in 2019.

The ex-Blues, Northampton and Gloucester man is now set to look for a new coaching role.

Australian rugby has also had to make major cutbacks amidst its crippling financial issues, while English and French clubs have had to negotiate pay cuts with players.

The IRFU will make pay cuts for non-playing staff from next month, while Rugby Players Ireland, the body representing pro players, is in negotiations with the union over possible salary reductions.

Those discussions are due to roll on into another meeting this week as the two parties have so far failed to reach an agreement.