This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Still no resolution in IRFU discussions with players over possible salary cuts

The two parties will meet again next week after today’s discussions failed to produce a decision.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 2:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,045 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5131531

NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN the IRFU and Rugby Players Ireland [RPI] about potential pay cuts for professional players in Ireland will move into a third week after the parties failed to reach a decision at a meeting today.

The IRFU are understood to be keen to enact salary reductions of up to 20% for professional rugby players amidst the financial challenge of rugby being put on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis.

However, RPI said it was “very disappointed” about a media report in which the IRFU was quoted regarding possible cuts before the union had made any proposal to RPI on the matter.

ireland-captains-run-aviva-stadium Johnny Sexton is part of RPI's executive board. Source: Donall Farmer

It has since emerged that RPI has been keen to take a close look at the IRFU’s accounts before potentially accepting that the union needs to make salary reductions.

The two parties met last week and again today but have still not reached a resolution.

“The IRFU and Rugby Players Ireland jointly confirm that representatives of the two organizations met again on Wednesday 24th June to discuss the financial implications of Covid 19 on the IRFU and the player group,” says a joint statement.  

“No decisions were made and the two groups will meet again next week.” 

Rugby players in Ireland have been on a pay deferral scheme since the lockdown of rugby began in March, with deferrals ranging from 10% to 50% depending on each player’s salary level.

However, the IRFU is understood to be keen to conclude that scheme at the end of June, meaning next week’s meeting is of pressing importance.

RPI, for their part, are thought to be intent not to rush into any decision, particularly after its disappointment about the IRFU going on the record before a proposal had been made.

Munster and Leinster players have returned to training this week at their respective high performance centres in Limerick and Dublin, while Connacht and Ulster are due to being their pre-seasons next week.

The IRFU’s pay deferral scheme for non-playing staff is set to finish at the end of June, with employees taking up to 20% pay cuts and moving onto four-day working weeks.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie