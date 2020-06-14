This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 14 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish rugby players' group 'very disappointed' in reports about possible salary cuts

Rugby Players Ireland released a statement today.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Jun 2020, 2:33 PM
34 minutes ago 607 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5122583
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

RUGBY PLAYERS IRELAND have expressed disappointment in recent media reports in relation to possible salary cuts for players and insist they are still ‘in the very early phase’ of discussions with the IRFU regarding the financial situation that is faced.

Rugby in Ireland is facing huge financial challenges as a result of the Covid-19 crisis that has brought a halt to sporting action.

IRFU staff, both players and non-playing employees, have been on a pay deferral scheme since the sport was put on pause in mid-March. The pay deferrals have ranged from 10% to 50% depending on the employee’s salary.

The IRFU look set to move all non-playing staff to a four-day working week and it was also reported last week by the Irish Times that the organisation are in line to seek a 20% reduction in players salaries.

In the wake of those reports, the players’ group issued the following statement today:

We are very disappointed to see recent media reports about proposed player salary cuts. We are in the very early phase of discussions with the IRFU to establish fully the current and long term financial position of the Union and only then can the players fully consider any proposal.
Rugby Players Ireland will not be commenting further at this time.”

Last month the IRFU CEO Philip Browne confirmed that plans are in place for inter-provincial games to take palce behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium on 22-23 August.

Browne also laid out the financial difficulties facing the IRFU with losses of €15-20 million in revenues if the 2020 Six Nations games, which were postponed during the spring, and the November tests are not played this year.

If those fixtures were held behind closed doors, it would result in a €10-15 millon loss.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie