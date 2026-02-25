Carlos Spencer departs Terenure RFC for personal reasons

CARLOS SPENCER HAS departed his role as head coach at Terenure RFC, leaving six months into his first season in charge.

The former All Black, who joined on a three-year contract, is returning to New Zealand for personal reasons.

Spencer leaves with the club sitting fifth in Division 1A of the AIL, one point outside the play-off positions, having won seven of their 13 league fixtures to date.

Terenure have confirmed that while Spencer is stepping aside as head coach, he will still have an input in coaching the first team.

“I’ve found this decision very difficult given how much I’ve enjoyed the role at the club, but the pull from my family at home has been too strong,” Spencer said.

Club Statement.



Thank you Carlos. pic.twitter.com/PdiHCjfKxp — Terenure College RFC (@terenurerugby) February 25, 2026

“I have coached in clubs in Japan, South Africa and New Zealand and this is the first time without my family alongside me. I thought I was strong enough to do it alone with commuting at the right times, I wasn’t.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club, particularly working and developing the players and coaches over the season. I will continue to be involved in the direction of the team for the rest of this season and look forward to our continued success.

“I would like to thank the management, coaches, players and supporters for welcoming me into their club and I look forward to coming back to Lakelands in the years ahead.”

A Terenure RFC statement read: “During his tenure with the club, Carlos delivered excellent results, guiding the team to a memorable Leinster Senior Cup victory at the start of the season and instilling an exciting sense of magic and stardust that energised both the players and our supporters.

“Although he will no longer be present day-to-day, Carlos remains committed to supporting the players and coaches as they continue their pursuit of league success. The club is currently in 5th position in the Energia All Ireland Division 1A and are determined to push into the top four playoffs over the coming months with Carlos’s input still influencing our campaign.

“Everyone at Terenure College RFC wishes Carlos every success in his future roles and thanks him sincerely for his dedication and leadership. His passion and expertise have left an indelible mark on our club, and we look forward to maintaining our connection with him as we strive for further achievements.”