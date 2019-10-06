This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Éire Óg complete Carlow three-peat, Young Emmets land Longford glory and Antrim decider heads to replay

Conor McManus’s Clontibret reached the Monaghan decider while Jamie Clarke’s Neasden Gaels exited the London SFC at the semi-final stage.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 6:54 PM
Killoe Emmet Og players celebrate with the Longford trophy.

COUNTY FOOTBALL CHAMPIONS were crowned in Carlow and Longford this afternoon as Éire Óg and Killoe Young Emmets toasted victory.

Éire Óg completed the Carlow SFC three-in-a-row, defeating Palatine by 1-16 to 0-5 in the final.

Killoe Young Emmets delivered their first Longford title since 2015 with a narrow 0-12 to 0-11 win over Longford Slashers. 

The Antrim SFC final heads to a replay after Cargin and Lamh Dhearg finished level at 1-10 to 0-13. 

Tomas McCann’s last-ditch pointed free bought the game to a replay.

In Donegal, 2015 champions Naomh Chonaill advanced past St Eunan’s in the last four by a single point, 0-15 to 1-11. They’ll take on reigning champions Gaoth Dobhair in the final, after they saw off Kilcar by 3-8 to 0-12.

Dara O Baoil, Eamonn Collum and Kevin Cassidy grabbed the goals for the Ulster club holders in front of 5,400 fans at Sean MacCumhaill Park.

Watty Graham dumped Slaughtneil out of the Derry SFC at the semi-final stage, defeating the 2017 Ulster champions by 3-7 to 1-11. They’ll take on Magherafelt in the decider.

Tuam Stars set-up a Galway SFC final showdown against seven-in-a-row chasing Corofin. Tuam overcame a four-point half-time deficit to beat Moycullen by five points in today’s semi-final.in the decider

They’re back in their first Galway senior football final since 2012 and are chasing a first title since 1984.

Conor McManus’s Clontibret will contest the Monaghan SFC final after their 1-10 to 0-11 defeat of Latton in today’s semi-final. Dessie Mone bagged the all-important goal for the victors shortly before half-time. They’ll play the winners of the Ballybay-Scotstown semi-final replay in the decider.

In the Kerry SFC round 3, Kenmare overturned a five-point half-time deficit to defeat West Kerry by 2-11 to 2-8. 

Kilmurry Ibrickane ended Cratloe’s dreams of doing a hurling and football double, prevailing in today’s Clare SFC semi-final by 0-13 to 1-8.

Holders Tir Chonaill Gaels will play Fulham Irish in the London SFC final after both sides emerged through their respective semi-finals today.

Tir Chonaill overcame St Kiernan’s by 1-11 to 0-5 after leading by two points at half-time, while Fulham Irish defeated Neasden Gaels, who had Jamie Clarke, Caolan Mooney and Connaire Harrison in their ranks, by 3-11 to 1-11.

Tourlestrane and Coolera-Strandhill will contest the Sligo SFC final. Tourlestrane, who are chasing their fourth crown in succession, enjoyed a convincing 2-19 to 0-7 win over Shamrock Gaels, while Coolera/Strandhill saw off St Mary’s by four points.
Club football results

Antrim SFC final
Cargin 1-10 Lamh Dhearg 0-13

Carlow SFC final
Eire Og 1-16 Palatine 0-5

Longford SFC final
Longford Slashers 0-11 Killoe Emmet Og 0-12

Clare SFC semi-final
Cratloe 1-8 Kilmurry-Ibrickane 0-13

Derry SFC semi-final
Slaughtneil 1-11 Glen 3-7

Donegal SFC semi-finals
St Eunans 1-11 Naomh Conaill 0-15
Gaoth Dobhair 3-8 Kilcar 0-12

Galway SFC semi-final
Moycullen 1-12 Tuam Stars 3-11

Kerry SFC round 3
Kenmare 2-11 West Kerry 2-8

London SFC semi-finals
Tir Chonaill Gaels 1-11 St Kiernans 0-5
Fulham Irish 3-11 Neasden Gaels 1-11

Monaghan SFC semi-final
Clontibret 1-10 Latton 0-11 

Sligo SFC semi-finals
Coolera-Strandhill 2-14 St Marys 0-16
Tourlestrane 2-19 Shamrock Gaels 0-7

Waterford SFC semi-finals
Rathgormack v Stradbally, Fraher Field, 5.30pm
Ballinacourty v The Nire, Fraher Field, 7pm

