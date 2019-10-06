Éire Óg complete Carlow three-peat, Young Emmets land Longford glory and Antrim decider heads to replay

Killoe Emmet Og players celebrate with the Longford trophy. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

COUNTY FOOTBALL CHAMPIONS were crowned in Carlow and Longford this afternoon as Éire Óg and Killoe Young Emmets toasted victory.

Éire Óg completed the Carlow SFC three-in-a-row, defeating Palatine by 1-16 to 0-5 in the final.

Congratulations to Eir Og on winning the Michael Lyng Motors Senior Football Championship Final 🏆🇲🇱 pic.twitter.com/CGADffqp1D — Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) October 6, 2019

Killoe Young Emmets delivered their first Longford title since 2015 with a narrow 0-12 to 0-11 win over Longford Slashers.

Congratulations to Emmet Óg winners of the Peter Hanley Motors Longford Senior Football Championship Final and Daniel Mimnagh, man of the match pic.twitter.com/liOaPHbgeH — Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) October 6, 2019

The Antrim SFC final heads to a replay after Cargin and Lamh Dhearg finished level at 1-10 to 0-13.

Tomas McCann’s last-ditch pointed free bought the game to a replay.

In Donegal, 2015 champions Naomh Chonaill advanced past St Eunan’s in the last four by a single point, 0-15 to 1-11. They’ll take on reigning champions Gaoth Dobhair in the final, after they saw off Kilcar by 3-8 to 0-12.

Dara O Baoil, Eamonn Collum and Kevin Cassidy grabbed the goals for the Ulster club holders in front of 5,400 fans at Sean MacCumhaill Park.

At the end of a 9 pass move Dáire Ó Baoill finds the net for Gaoth Dobhair pic.twitter.com/pnYq5YqyOY — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 6, 2019

Watty Graham dumped Slaughtneil out of the Derry SFC at the semi-final stage, defeating the 2017 Ulster champions by 3-7 to 1-11. They’ll take on Magherafelt in the decider.

Tuam Stars set-up a Galway SFC final showdown against seven-in-a-row chasing Corofin. Tuam overcame a four-point half-time deficit to beat Moycullen by five points in today’s semi-final.in the decider

They’re back in their first Galway senior football final since 2012 and are chasing a first title since 1984.

Conor McManus’s Clontibret will contest the Monaghan SFC final after their 1-10 to 0-11 defeat of Latton in today’s semi-final. Dessie Mone bagged the all-important goal for the victors shortly before half-time. They’ll play the winners of the Ballybay-Scotstown semi-final replay in the decider.

In the Kerry SFC round 3, Kenmare overturned a five-point half-time deficit to defeat West Kerry by 2-11 to 2-8.

Kerry SFC Rd 3 - Full Time

Kenmare: 2-11(17)

West Kerry: 2-8(14) Great comeback by the Shamrocks -Paul O Connor outshines Seán O Shea ( rare ) but @kenmaregaa will not mind - now 7 teams into last 8 known - 4 clubs - 3 Divisions and St Kieran’s or Kilcummin will complete quarters — Mortimer Murphy (@MortimerMurphy1) October 6, 2019

Kilmurry Ibrickane ended Cratloe’s dreams of doing a hurling and football double, prevailing in today’s Clare SFC semi-final by 0-13 to 1-8.

Holders Tir Chonaill Gaels will play Fulham Irish in the London SFC final after both sides emerged through their respective semi-finals today.

Tir Chonaill overcame St Kiernan’s by 1-11 to 0-5 after leading by two points at half-time, while Fulham Irish defeated Neasden Gaels, who had Jamie Clarke, Caolan Mooney and Connaire Harrison in their ranks, by 3-11 to 1-11.

Tourlestrane and Coolera-Strandhill will contest the Sligo SFC final. Tourlestrane, who are chasing their fourth crown in succession, enjoyed a convincing 2-19 to 0-7 win over Shamrock Gaels, while Coolera/Strandhill saw off St Mary’s by four points.

Club football results

Antrim SFC final

Cargin 1-10 Lamh Dhearg 0-13

Carlow SFC final

Eire Og 1-16 Palatine 0-5

Longford SFC final

Longford Slashers 0-11 Killoe Emmet Og 0-12

Clare SFC semi-final

Cratloe 1-8 Kilmurry-Ibrickane 0-13

Derry SFC semi-final

Slaughtneil 1-11 Glen 3-7

Donegal SFC semi-finals

St Eunans 1-11 Naomh Conaill 0-15

Gaoth Dobhair 3-8 Kilcar 0-12

Galway SFC semi-final

Moycullen 1-12 Tuam Stars 3-11

Kerry SFC round 3

Kenmare 2-11 West Kerry 2-8

London SFC semi-finals

Tir Chonaill Gaels 1-11 St Kiernans 0-5

Fulham Irish 3-11 Neasden Gaels 1-11

Monaghan SFC semi-final

Clontibret 1-10 Latton 0-11

Sligo SFC semi-finals

Coolera-Strandhill 2-14 St Marys 0-16

Tourlestrane 2-19 Shamrock Gaels 0-7

Waterford SFC semi-finals

Rathgormack v Stradbally, Fraher Field, 5.30pm

Ballinacourty v The Nire, Fraher Field, 7pm

