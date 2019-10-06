Éire Óg complete Carlow three-peat, Young Emmets land Longford glory and Antrim decider heads to replay

COUNTY FOOTBALL CHAMPIONS were crowned in Carlow and Longford this afternoon as Éire Óg and Killoe Young Emmets toasted victory.
Éire Óg completed the Carlow SFC three-in-a-row, defeating Palatine by 1-16 to 0-5 in the final.
Congratulations to Eir Og on winning the Michael Lyng Motors Senior Football Championship Final 🏆🇲🇱 pic.twitter.com/CGADffqp1D— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) October 6, 2019
Killoe Young Emmets delivered their first Longford title since 2015 with a narrow 0-12 to 0-11 win over Longford Slashers.
Congratulations to Emmet Óg winners of the Peter Hanley Motors Longford Senior Football Championship Final and Daniel Mimnagh, man of the match pic.twitter.com/liOaPHbgeH— Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) October 6, 2019
The Antrim SFC final heads to a replay after Cargin and Lamh Dhearg finished level at 1-10 to 0-13.
Tomas McCann’s last-ditch pointed free bought the game to a replay.
The equaliser.. 32 minutes 20 seconds.. for @Cargin_Gac pic.twitter.com/2vzAAaOcrH— Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) October 6, 2019
In Donegal, 2015 champions Naomh Chonaill advanced past St Eunan’s in the last four by a single point, 0-15 to 1-11. They’ll take on reigning champions Gaoth Dobhair in the final, after they saw off Kilcar by 3-8 to 0-12.
Dara O Baoil, Eamonn Collum and Kevin Cassidy grabbed the goals for the Ulster club holders in front of 5,400 fans at Sean MacCumhaill Park.
At the end of a 9 pass move Dáire Ó Baoill finds the net for Gaoth Dobhair pic.twitter.com/pnYq5YqyOY— The GAA (@officialgaa) October 6, 2019
Watty Graham dumped Slaughtneil out of the Derry SFC at the semi-final stage, defeating the 2017 Ulster champions by 3-7 to 1-11. They’ll take on Magherafelt in the decider.
Tuam Stars set-up a Galway SFC final showdown against seven-in-a-row chasing Corofin. Tuam overcame a four-point half-time deficit to beat Moycullen by five points in today’s semi-final.in the decider
They’re back in their first Galway senior football final since 2012 and are chasing a first title since 1984.
Conor McManus’s Clontibret will contest the Monaghan SFC final after their 1-10 to 0-11 defeat of Latton in today’s semi-final. Dessie Mone bagged the all-important goal for the victors shortly before half-time. They’ll play the winners of the Ballybay-Scotstown semi-final replay in the decider.
In the Kerry SFC round 3, Kenmare overturned a five-point half-time deficit to defeat West Kerry by 2-11 to 2-8.
Kerry SFC Rd 3 - Full Time— Mortimer Murphy (@MortimerMurphy1) October 6, 2019
Kenmare: 2-11(17)
West Kerry: 2-8(14) Great comeback by the Shamrocks -Paul O Connor outshines Seán O Shea ( rare ) but @kenmaregaa will not mind - now 7 teams into last 8 known - 4 clubs - 3 Divisions and St Kieran’s or Kilcummin will complete quarters
Kilmurry Ibrickane ended Cratloe’s dreams of doing a hurling and football double, prevailing in today’s Clare SFC semi-final by 0-13 to 1-8.
Holders Tir Chonaill Gaels will play Fulham Irish in the London SFC final after both sides emerged through their respective semi-finals today.
Tir Chonaill overcame St Kiernan’s by 1-11 to 0-5 after leading by two points at half-time, while Fulham Irish defeated Neasden Gaels, who had Jamie Clarke, Caolan Mooney and Connaire Harrison in their ranks, by 3-11 to 1-11.
Club football results
Antrim SFC final
Cargin 1-10 Lamh Dhearg 0-13
Carlow SFC final
Eire Og 1-16 Palatine 0-5
Longford SFC final
Longford Slashers 0-11 Killoe Emmet Og 0-12
Clare SFC semi-final
Cratloe 1-8 Kilmurry-Ibrickane 0-13
Derry SFC semi-final
Slaughtneil 1-11 Glen 3-7
Donegal SFC semi-finals
St Eunans 1-11 Naomh Conaill 0-15
Gaoth Dobhair 3-8 Kilcar 0-12
Galway SFC semi-final
Moycullen 1-12 Tuam Stars 3-11
Kerry SFC round 3
Kenmare 2-11 West Kerry 2-8
London SFC semi-finals
Tir Chonaill Gaels 1-11 St Kiernans 0-5
Fulham Irish 3-11 Neasden Gaels 1-11
Monaghan SFC semi-final
Clontibret 1-10 Latton 0-11
Sligo SFC semi-finals
Coolera-Strandhill 2-14 St Marys 0-16
Tourlestrane 2-19 Shamrock Gaels 0-7
Waterford SFC semi-finals
Rathgormack v Stradbally, Fraher Field, 5.30pm
Ballinacourty v The Nire, Fraher Field, 7pm
