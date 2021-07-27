Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland's Hayes finishes 23rd after impressive performance in gruelling triathlon

Flora Duffy won Bermuda’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in the event.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 1:31 AM
IRELAND’S CAROLYN HAYES, making her Olympic debut, has finished 23rd in the women’s triathlon at Tokyo 2020.

The Limerick star produced an excellent performance to finish the gruelling event in 2:02.10, six minutes and 34 seconds behind the history-making winner, Flora Duffy of Bermuda.

In really challenging wet conditions and ferocious humidity, 33-year-old Hayes really impressed, her 10km run at the end a particular highlight as she pulled up 10 places and finished really strong:

Carolyn Hayes’ splits in full

Screenshot 2021-07-27 at 01.28.14 Source: Olympics.com.

Hayes, who put her career as a doctor on hold to pursue her Olympic dream and train full-time, was ranked 29th coming into this one. A late-comer to the scene, she first took up triathlon at the age of 25 in her second year of medical school, and her rise to the top since has been meteoric.

The Newcastlewest native, who trains out of Limerick Triathlon Club and is coached by Eanna McGrath, should be incredibly proud of her showing.

The story behind winner Duffy is a brilliant one, as she landed Bermuda’s first-ever Olympic gold medal — and just second overall — after a simply phenomenal performance.

The 33-year-old, who finished eighth at Rio 2016, was part of a group of seven who broke clear at the start of the 40km bike leg, but her 10km run (53.36) was also her strongest performance, seeing her to glory.

Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown took the silver medal, while Katie Zaferes of the United States landed bronze.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

