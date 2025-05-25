Carty century sets up West Indies' series-levelling win against Ireland

KEACY CARTY’S blistering hundred paved the way for West Indies’ crushing win over Ireland in Dublin on Sunday as a three-match one-day international series ended in a 1-1 draw.

West Indies cruised to a 197-run victory on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method for rain-affected matches after piling up 385-7 in their full 50 overs.

Carty smashed 170 from 142 balls — the joint-sixth highest score in ODIs for the West Indies — with more than a hundred of his runs coming in boundaries.

He received good support from West Indies captain Shai Hope (75) and Justin Greaves (50).

Every Ireland bowler came in for plenty of punishment, with Barry McCarthy claiming an unwanted record while conceding exactly 100 runs from his 10 overs. That represented the most runs conceded in an ODI innings for Ireland, surpassing Peter Connell’s record of 95.

Ireland were set a revised target of 363 from 46 overs after a rain delay, but were never in the hunt after Andy Balbirnie, who made a hundred in the series opener, had his off-stump uprooted by fast bowler Jayden Seales in the second over.

Seales finished with figures of 3-26 as Ireland were dismissed for 165 in 29.5 overs.

For West Indies, who lost the first ODI against Ireland by 124 runs before a no result in the second, this was a welcome confidence boost ahead of their three-match ODI series against England starting at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham on Thursday.

Brief scores:

West Indies 385-7, 50 overs (K Carty 170, S Hope 75, J Greaves 50; B McCarthy 3-100)

Ireland 165, 29.5 overs (J Seales 3-26)

Result: West Indies won by 197 runs (DLS method)

Series: Three-match series ends level at 1-1

– © AFP 2025