Taoiseach: Irish government will 'work closely' with UK on Casement Park

TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has today said that he shares “the disappointment” felt by the public following the UK’s decision not to complete the development of Casement Park in time for Euro 2028.

On Friday evening, the UK government announced that it would not fund the redevelopment of Casement Park in time for the Euros in 2028 due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.

In a letter to Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said the cost of building the Belfast park had risen to £400 million (€470 million).

A spokesperson for Ulster GAA said it was “bitterly disappointing” for their organisation, as well as the Northern Irish football association (IFA) and the wider sporting community.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Harris said that the “overriding factor” is the doubt around Casement Park being ready in time for the tournament and its test events. However, he stressed that “we must not lose sight of the opportunity to have another top-class sporting facility in a city that thrives on sport”.

It was confirmed last October by Uefa that Ireland would host the championship with the UK, and the redeveloped Casement Park in Belfast was named as one of the ten venues chosen to stage games.

But there has been mounting speculation that the stadium is set to be axed as a venue for the championship, and the UK’s decision to not proceed with funding in the near future has heightened suspicions that the venue is to be abandoned for the tournament.

Harris said: “I will meet with the GAA in the coming week, and I have already confirmed to Prime Minister Starmer that the €50 million the Irish government pledged to the project will remain in place, regardless of the decision around Euro 2028.”

Harris said that he would engage with the First and deputy First Ministers as they decide how to proceed on the matter.

“It is essential the positive effects of Ireland and the UK co-hosting Euro 2028 is felt in all parts of these islands.

“We will work closely with the UK and all stakeholders to achieve this,” he said.

Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie