Castlehaven and St Finbarr's win again in Cork as Kilmurry-Ibrickane reach Clare last four

CASTLEHAVEN BECAME THE first side to book their place in knockout stages in the Cork Premier SFC after they triumphed again today while 2018 champions St Finbarr’s are on the brink of qualification after another big win.

The second round of games was completed in the four-team groups with the traditional trio of St Finbarr’s, Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers topping the tables after the weekend’s action.

In Group A Stephen Sherlock was the scoring star for St Finbarr’s as he hit 1-11, with 1-7 of that from play, in their comprehensive 2-20 to 1-10 victory over Carrigaline in Pairc Uí Chaoimh. Sherlock scored six first-half points in an impressive showing and bagged his goal at the end of the match.

He got good support from Cillian Myers-Murray who sparkled with a return of 1-4 and Cork U20 player Brian Hayes also impressed with 0-2. St Finbarr’s were ahead 0-12 to 0-5 at the interval with Eanna Desmond (0-6) and Killian McIntyre (1-1) doing best for Carrigaline.

St Finbarr’s are top with four points heading into the last round of games and enjoy a scoring difference of +22. Ballincollig and Clonakilty are both on two points, the former reviving their campaign with a 2-17 to 1-10 victory when the teams met today.

Cian Dorgan fired 1-7, Darren Murphy scored 0-6 and Dara Dorgan hit a goal for the 2014 champions Ballincollig. Kerry native Dara Ó Sé notched 1-6 for Clonakilty who will now take on St Finbarr’s in their last group game.

Cian Dorgan, pictured in action for UCC, was top scorer for Ballincollig. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Castlehaven won out 1-12 to 0-9 in Group B against Newcestown in their West Cork clash in Skibbereen. The success is their second in the group and means they will definitely finish top as on two points stands Newcestown and Carbery Rangers, winners over Ilen Rovers last night, face off in the last clash that will decide second spot.

The Cork senior trio of Mark Collins (0-6), Michael Hurley (1-0) and Brian Hurley (0-2) all chipped in with vital scores for Castlehaven.

Reigning champions Nemo Rangers are in pole position in Group C after their 2-17 to 0-6 victory last night against Bishopstown with Stephen and Mark Cronin both grabbing goals. They are on four points with both Valley Rovers and Douglas behind them in the table on two points heading into the last round of games.

Valley Rovers won out 1-14 to 3-5 in their clash today to get back on track. 2010 All-Ireland winner Fiachra Lynch pointed the way for the winners with Cork hurler Chris O’Leary grabbing their goal. They were in front 1-11 to 0-5 entering the finale but Douglas mounted a comeback with Cork senior Sean Powter introduced from the bench and they bagged three goals courtesy of Brian Hartnett, Eoin O’Sullivan and Shane McCarthy to cut the eventual gap.

In Clare the 2019 beaten finalists Kilmurry-Ibrickane are through to the senior football semi-finals after their 3-6 to 0-10 victory today over Éire Óg Ennis.

Daniel Walsh, Dermot Coughlan and Keelan Sexton all found the net for Kilmurry-Ibrickane, who were ahead 2-2 to 0-5 at the interval, and won out by five points.

Kilmurry-Ibrickane's Keelan Sexton pictured in action for Clare. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

St Breckan’s booked their semi-final place last night and joining them in the last four is Lissycasey, victors over Kilmihil today by 1-14 to 2-7. Conor Finnucane shot 1-6 for Lissycasey while Ciaran Downes (1-4) and Martin O’Leary (1-2) had been the top scorers for Kilmihil.

